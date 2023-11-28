Di Giannantonio, who came close to a second MotoGP victory in a week, secured his move to Mooney VR46 following the Valencian grand prix on Sunday.

The Italian has been one of the most in-form riders lately, which played a big role in him securing his future once it became clear that Moto2 hotshot Fermin Aldeguer would be staying in the intermediate class.

Di Giannantonio lost his Gresini seat to Marc Marquez who will also be in his new colours during today’s Valencia test.

But speaking about himself, Di Giannantonio can’t wait to get started with the Rossi-led outfit: “It has been an incredible journey this year and it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com.

“We arrived here with a contract with one of the top teams on the grid and they are super strong.

“They have done an incredible job this year so I think it will be an incredible opportunity for me to learn from them, also from Valentino, for sure from Valentino.

“I’m super proud that we finalised this thing together and honestly I can’t wait to start working together.”

Following his win in Qatar just nine days ago, Di Giannantonio looked poised to mis out on a seat in MotoGP for 2024.

But the Italian rightfully got a move to Mooney VR46, who had to look for a replacement when Luca Marini agreed to join Repsol Honda.

“At the beginning of this season we had a plan regarding my growth,” added Di Giannantonio when discussing his topsy-turvy campaign.

“We couldn’t expect to be fighting for podiums in the first races because we were coming from a tough year last year.

“The goal was to improve and learn some things. It takes time because you have to learn. We wanted to stick to the plan and focus on the work we wanted to do.

“Throughout the year the speed was increasing and the feeling with the bike was increasing. Results were coming and so was the confidence.”