Marc Marquez attends final Honda Thanks Day

Despite his right forearm still being bandaged from recent arm pump surgery, Marquez joined Honda racing stars from two and four wheels - including F1 world champion Max Verstappen - at Motegi for this weekend's traditional season-ending event.

The appearance was effectively Marquez’s farewell to Honda in Japan, with his HRC contract ending (a year earlier than planned) on December 31.

"Very special feelings at Honda Racing Thanks Day. Thanks for everything, Japan," he wrote on social media.

Motegi was the scene of Marquez's final grand prix podium for Honda, in October's Japanese Grand Prix. He first joined Honda for his rookie MotoGP season, in 2013.

Luca Marini will take over Marquez's Repsol Honda seat in 2024.