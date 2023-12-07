The now 2021 Moto3 and 2023 Moto2 world champion sealed a move to the Tech 3 GASGAS KTM team for the 2024 MotoGP season, replacing Pol Espargaro as a result.

But Acosta, who was crowned Moto3 world champion during his first year in the grand prix paddock, says the attention he receives has been consistent from that point on.

Speaking on the MotoGP.com podcast, Acosta said: “Now I don’t know what it’s like to not have a camera behind. I remember from the IRTA test I was second behind Jaume [Masia] but then we arrived at the race and I finished second.

“I remember that my phone went off but I could not switch on the screen. The phone was like [makes buzzing sound] and I had to buy a new one. I don’t really know how the championship is without pressure.”

Despite impressive performances during the 2022 Moto2 season, which remains the only campaign he’s had in the world championship without title success, Acosta said the expectations that followed him were another part of dealing with intense pressure.

“Was tough,” began the teenager. “Imagine when you arrive from winning your first Moto3 world championship the expectation was quite high.

“It was tough to understand that everything takes time. The problem is that when I arrived at the rookies cup I was vice champion, then I won it and then I won Moto3.

“Then I arrived at Moto2 and was first after the test. But it was tough to understand why.”

A Moto2 winner at the eighth race of asking, Acosta expected to be a challenger for such results sooner that what materialised.

Although it took him less time than most rookies to win a race in Moto2, Acosta expected more sooner, saying: “Maybe not to win but to at least achieve some podiums and some good results. But then in Qatar I was 12th, Indonesia I was eighth and then I had like five zero’s in a row. So the pressure was quite high.”