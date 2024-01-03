Revealed: Pedro Acosta’s new helmet manufacturer after leaving MT Helmets

Acosta has worn MT Helmets since he arrived in Moto3, but will change brands for his first year in the premier class.

He will sport an Alpinestars helmet, overalls and clothing this year, Motorsport report.

Last year, Jorge Martin and Jack Miller became the first MotoGP riders to wear an Alpinestars helmet after the manufacturer provided a design which was homologated by the FIM. The brand was previously famous for its racing suits and equipment.

Alpinestars, from Italy, have now won the battle to tempt the prodigious Acosta into their helmet.

Acosta, the Moto2 champion, will ride for the Tech3 GASGAS team this year.

Acosta paid tribute to MT Helmets: “Today I say goodbye to the brand that saved my sports career.

“It hurts me to leave right at the jump to MotoGP, but I really think that these two paths are going to come together again and that one day I will return home. It's just a matter of time.

“Being in the FIM CEV they bet on me and took care of everything necessary without any problem.

“The truth is that they gave everything for me so that I could reach the championship and today we leave with a helmet that has been world champion twice and that has achieved many victories.

“It is very comforting to now see this path of growth that we have travelled together until we reach what, from my point of view, is one of the best helmets in the championship.

“The farewell party was very special. It has always been very emotional coming to MT headquarters, but this time it was even more emotional.

“There are a lot of people here and most of them have known me since I was 15 years old.

“In one way or another, everyone has contributed their bit to have this helmet in the championship and achieve together the successes we have achieved.

“For me it is a great pride to have spent these five years at MT Helmets and it has been really nice to be able to say goodbye to everyone in Cartagena in this way.

“Thanks for everything.”