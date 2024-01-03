Emotional back-story of the day Valentino Rossi made “the decision to stop”

Francesca Sofia Novello, Rossi’s partner and the mother of their daughter Giulietta, detailed the emotional conversation after the 2021 race at Assen, which ended in the gravel for the legendary rider.

"I found out I was pregnant on a Thursday, but I didn't immediately tell Vale because he had a race the following weekend,” she was quoted by Motosprint.

“But after doing well during qualifying, on Sunday Valentino crashed.

“And when he found himself in the gravel he instinctively decided to retire from competitive activity.

“In his head, that was the moment he decided to retire.

"And so, when he came home on Sunday night, while I was telling him about my pregnancy, he told me about his decision to stop.

“At the same time, we reassured each other."

Rossi had previously told the story from his perspective.

“Before leaving, I went to lunch with Francesca,” he said.

“She said: ‘I don’t like coffee anymore, strange because I’ve always liked coffee, maybe I’ll do a test in the next few days’.

“I told her ‘fine’ and left for Assen. While I was there, I didn’t think about her test.

“In the race I had a bad start, crashed, I was fighting with Enea Bastianini, I wrecked the bike.

“When you are in the gravel you say: ‘If I need a sign to stop, it is this!’

“Imagine my state of mind because it means giving up a life that you had for 25 years.

“When I arrived I told Francesca to come out for dinner but she said ‘no, you come here’.

“I had the impression that she wanted to tell me something.

“It happened all together - I found out I was becoming a father on the day that I decided to stop racing.”

Giulietta, the couple’s first baby, was born on the same day that the 2022 MotoGP season (the first since Rossi’s retirement) started.

"Vale watched the first race away from the track with the baby in his arms,” his partner explained.

The astonishing legacy of Rossi - seven MotoGP championships plus fame which stretched far beyond the sport itself - could yet continue through an unexpected source.

“Giulietta has a passion for motorbikes in her DNA,” her mother said.

“Partly because obviously we have two wheels and helmets at home, partly because on Saturdays she goes to the Ranch, where she watches the tests, the riders, sits among the others in the brainstorming phase.

“No one taught her that. It's something she has naturally.

“Maybe one day she will be the first [female] champion in the history of MotoGP."

And what about Rossi’s family growing further?

"She will certainly have a little brother or sister.

“I grew up with my sister and was lucky enough to share everything with her.

“Sharing is something that makes the difference in the growth process.

“This will be even more true for Giulietta, who is the little princess of the house.”