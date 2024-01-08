VR46 tipped to unveil new Pertamina MotoGP colours later this month

The Indonesian oil company is replacing Mooney as title sponsor of Valentino Rossi’s team for what will be its third season in the premier-class.

While VR46 is yet to confirm a launch date, Pertamina brand communications manager Asmirandi Noor Huda told TMC Blog that the unveiling will take place in Italy on January 24th at 14:00 CET.

That would mean they slot into a hectic week of MotoGP launches that begins with Gresini Ducati on January 20th, followed by the factory Ducati Lenovo team on the 22nd and Trackhouse Aprilia on the 26th.

VR46 celebrated its first MotoGP victories and briefly led the world championship with Marco Bezzecchi last season.

The young Italian will remain at the team, on its year-old machinery, for 2024 when the will be joined by Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio, who switches across from Gresini to take over the seat vacated by Luca Marini.

There are long-running rumours that VR46 will switch to Yamaha machinery for 2025, reuniting Rossi with the manufacturer with which he won four of his seven MotoGP titles.