Meet the only engineer to follow Marc Marquez from Honda to Ducati

Marquez has not only made his switch from Repsol Honda to Gresini Ducati for the 2024 MotoGP season, as an impressive performance at the Valencia test has since followed.

Fourth fastest, Marquez made it clear that he means business on the Ducati, however, he will do so with a completely new team except for Ortiz.

The Spanish engineer, who began working with Marquez in Moto2 during the 2011 season, always dreamed of being a mechanic.

Speaking on Honda’s ‘Behind the Dream’ Documentary, Ortiz said: “Since I was little I always wanted to be a mechanic. I bought a Scalextric and took out the engines of the cars and made fans.

“When something broke at home like a dryer, my mother, before telling my dad, told me and would say, Javier, can you fix this. And there I was disassembling and assembling.

“From when I was small I never liked video games. I never liked being at home. [I preferred] being out on the streets with friends, playing football.”

In terms of his relationship with Marquez, the pair have grown close throughout their time together in the paddock.

Ortiz has been alongside Marquez ever since they joined forces in 2011, which is why he knows the eight-time world champion better than most.

Discussing his relationship and who Marquez is as a person, Ortiz added: “In 2011 I started to work with Marc [Marquez] in Moto2. For me, he is like a little brother.

“When he crashed I needed to repair the bike but the first priority was that he was safe. Even this makes me emotional.

“Everyone knows him, everyone knows Marc. He is an incredible rider. How you laugh with him, the charisma he has, how close he is, but it is more than all that.

“How he has always treated people and how I see him treat his people. If you tell me now… Tell me he is the person with the biggest head that you meet. Then the first thing that I am going to tell you it’s him.”