Marquez was without question the headline move in the 2024 rider market, leaving Repsol Honda for a satellite seat at Gresini Ducati.

The eight-time world champion made the switch in a bid to become a title contender once again, something he’s not been since dominating the 2019 season.

The addition of Marquez to Ducati means they could have at least four title contenders in 2024, one from each team as Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi are all expected to be very strong.

But despite Marquez’ arrival, Capirossi does not believe added tension will be enforced at Ducati.

Capirossi told La Gazzetta dello sport: “Right now, with the bikes stopped in the pits, I would say that yes, in 2024 we risk seeing another season, if not dominated, led by Borgo Panigale.

“Ducati has done a great job in recent years, they have created the best bike and they have hired many strong riders.

“Their line-up is further reinforced with the arrival of Marc Marquez to Gresini Racing.”

Capirossi, who competed in MotoGP with Ducati still regards the Italian brand as his favourite despite his Race Director role at Dorna.

Capirossi added: “So yes, at the brand level I am not afraid to expose myself to continue considering it a favourite. Many are waiting to see what happens with Marc's arrival , but I don't think it will increase tension.

“At Ducati they are trained to handle complicated situations and I think they should not have too many problems doing so this year as well.”

'Lot of meat on the grill'

Although Capirosso expects Ducati to deal well with the situation, the rider market will be a very intense one and Ducati could lose some of its young stars due to only having two bikes in the factory team.

“Of course, to liven up the situation a little, but it's everyone's business, there is the fact that at the end of this season the contracts of almost all the riders will expire, so the market will begin soon, with a lot of meat on the grill for those looking for an official seat in 2025.”

“In any case, at Ducati they cannot rest on their laurels. KTM has grown a lot and if they take that last step, they can become consistently clever, but I also expect a lot from Aprilia.”