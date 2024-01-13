Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini win the 100km of Champions

The duo won the 50-lap race in 1:45’54” at the annual event hosted by Rossi at his Ranch.

The pair of Elia Bartolini and Celestino Vietti finished second.

Andrea Migno and Franco Morbidelli completed the podium.

Ferran Cardus and Diogo Moreira were fourth.

Fabio di Giannantonio (the newest rider to join Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team this season) and Dennis Foggia came fifth.

MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi finished sixth.

Notably, Pedro Acosta and Remy Gardner finished 12th.

While Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Verona were 18th.

Victory was reserved for the host Rossi, the MotoGP legend, and his brother Marini though.

Marini, 24 hours earlier on Friday, won the Americana race at the Ranch too.

The Americana race was Marini’s first win on a Honda, hopefully for him the start of a bright new adventure as he joins Repsol Honda for the 2024 MotoGP season.