Luca Marini wins ‘Americana’ race at Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions

Marini’s win was his first on a Honda rider - something he will hope continues long into the new year.

He was riding a Honda CRF450.

Marini edged Diogo Moreira and his brother Rossi at the finish line. Elia Bartolini was fourth.

Franco Morbidelli and Bartolini had made it through the qualifying phase to begin from the front row with Marini and Rossi.

He won at the ninth edition of the event at Rossi’s Ranch in Tavullia.

Francesco Bagnaia did not participate in Friday’s Americana but will return for Saturday’s race.

The 100km of Champions concludes with the main race on Saturday 13 January.