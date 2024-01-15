Dates for all 11 MotoGP team presentations are officially set

Gresini will be the first of five teams to officially remove the covers from their 2024 MotoGP machine.

Following Gresini, the official Lenovo Ducati team will present their GP24 bike on January 22, alongside the Aruba.it Ducati WorldSBK team.

Making it three Ducati teams in a row, the newly-branded Pertamina Enduro VR46 Team will unveil their colours on the 24th of January.

Another two days later will be the turn of Trackhouse Racing Aprilia, before GASGAS Tech 3 KTM finishes off the January unveilings on the 29th.

Kicking things off in February will be the Monster Energy Yamaha team on the 5th, which is between the Sepang Shakedown and official MotoGP test.

A week later and the factory KTM team will release images of their new RC16, before both Honda teams and the factory Aprilia squad showcase their 2024 bikes during the same week.

Finally, it will be the turn of Pramac Ducati, who will unveil their bike on the penultimate day of the month in February (28th).

Every team will have unveiled their new bike for the second official MotoGP test in Qatar, except Pramac.

The two tests take place on February 6-8 (Sepang) and the 19-20 (Lusial), before riders head back to Qatar for the season-opner on March 10.

Team Presentation dates

January 20 - Gresini Ducati

January 22 - Lenovo Ducati

January 24 - Pertamina Enduro VR46

January 26 - Trackhouse Racing Aprilia

January 29 - GASGAS Tech 3 KTM

February 5 - Monster Energy Yamaha

February 12 - Red Bull Factory KTM

February 13 - Repsol Honda

February 15 - LCR Honda

February 18 - Aprilia Racing

February 28 - Pramac Ducati