NASCAR drivers hail first Mexico Cup race as a success

NASCAR’s return to international soil proved a hit in Mexico City.

NASCAR in Mexico
NASCAR in Mexico
© NASCAR Media

NASCAR Cup Series drivers have hailed the championship’s first visit to Mexico City as a resounding success, praising both the crowd turnout and the atmosphere at the track.

Sunday’s race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez marked the first time NASCAR held a round of the Cup Series outside the United States since 1958.

Trackhouse driver Shane van Gisbergen converted pole position to a dominant victory in the No. 88 Chevrolet, beating the No. 22 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell by a massive margin of 16 seconds.

The weekend also saw home favourite Daniel Suarez triumphing in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, sending the Mexican crowd into raptures, although the 33-year-old could only muster 19th in the Cup Series event.

Van Gisbergen was full of praise for the atmosphere in Mexico, remarking that the local fans seemed deeply invested in NASCAR.

“It was amazing,” he said. “Yesterday I had goose bumps watching Daniel win at the hotel/

“I’ve won at home before when Supercars went to New Zealand, and New Zealanders are a bit more reserved than Mexicans, and it was amazing, the reception, the crowd.

“Even today [in the Cup race] when he was on wets and he’s got no chance, I got to the lead and you just see the crowd erupt. It’s amazing the support that he had and how much this race meant to everyone, and you see people so stoked to meet you for the first time. Like they’ve been NASCAR fans for years but never been able to see the race in person.

“I thought it was a really cool weekend, and I’d love to come back here.”

Hendrick Motorsport’s Chase Elliott, who finished third behind van Gisbergen and Bell, also gave a positive verdict to the Mexico event.

“I felt like everything, the reception, all the people….just first off, thank you to everyone that’s from here or had anything to do with the race weekend.

“I thought it was a really special thing for us to be able to come down here and do this.

“I thought it was really well done. I haven’t had any bad experiences throughout either one of my trips to Mexico City. I thought the weekend was overall a success. I hope you guys enjoyed the race.”

Bell added: Yeah, for me it was definitely a ton of fun to come down here, experience a new culture, new racetrack. The venue is a world class facility, and thank you for the hospitality. It’s been a great time, and I look forward to what’s next.”

Bell likened the Mexico F1 GP venue to the Indianapolis Road Course, which hosted Cup races between 2021-23 before NASCAR reverted to the oval last year.

“It really reminds myself of Indianapolis, the Indy Road Course,” he said. “It has a lot of similarities. I feel like the grip level and honestly the track layout is very similar. That’s what comes to my mind would be Indianapolis.”

In this article

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Le Mans Feature
4h ago
The feel-good 24 Hours of Le Mans win that helps answer one of F1’s biggest what-ifs
Robert Kubica, No.83 AF Corse Ferrari, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans
MotoGP News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu set for Yamaha MotoGP test "right after the Superbike season"
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
5h ago
Kimi Antonelli admits “there’s a lot of work to do” despite maiden F1 podium in Canada
Kimi Antonelli
IndyCar News
5h ago
Josef Newgarden escapes terrifying airborne crash in Gateway IndyCar round
Josef Newgarden's crash

More News

F1 News
6h ago
Revealed: The reasons behind Mercedes’ F1 Canadian GP dominance
George Russell and Mercedes got off the mark in Canada
F1 News
6h ago
Charles Leclerc blames his mistakes, not Ferrari strategy for tough Canadian GP
Charles Leclerc
NASCAR News
6h ago
NASCAR drivers hail first Mexico Cup race as a success
NASCAR in Mexico
F1 News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton hints at deeper Ferrari issues: ‘A lot of changes are needed’
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
6h ago
Lando Norris told what he must do to win F1 title after ‘clumsy’ error
Lando Norris