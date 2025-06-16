Josef Newgarden escapes terrifying airborne crash in Gateway IndyCar round

Penske driver Josef Newgarden was fortunate to emerge unscathed from a terrifying airborne crash in Sunday’s IndyCar race at Gateway.

The accident was triggered on lap 130 when 21-year-old Louis Foster struck the wall twice, with the second impact sending his car spinning back onto the racing line.

Newgarden, approaching at full speed, swerved left in a last-ditch attempt to avoid the out-of-control RLL Honda but was unable to escape contact.

The collision launched Newgarden’s car into the air, flipping it upside down before it landed heavily further down the track.

A track marshal immediately leapt over the barrier to assist, helping to flip the car back onto its wheels.

Fortunately, both drivers escaped injury. After precautionary checks at the medical centre, they were cleared and released.

MASSIVE impact involving Louis Foster and Josef Newgarden 😳 pic.twitter.com/L0Y2M4VCLh — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) June 16, 2025

While Newgarden declined to comment, Foster offered his take on what led to the crash.

“We were running the high line all race,” he said. “The #45 Honda was really, really quick. I think [I spent] one too many laps trying the high line.

“I got up behind [David] Malukas or [Santino] Ferrucci [and] got a bit of a wiggle. I was having big wiggles all race there. I just got a bit too high onto the dark stuff.

“I just got into the marbles and I was a complete passenger. At that point, I bent my toe link. I just couldn’t stop the car from spinning there.

“Obviously a pretty scary impact for both myself and Josef. I’m glad he’s okay.

“Really, really annoying because we were really fast. We were really fast. It’s just a shame it had to end that way. Marbles caught me out.”