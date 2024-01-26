Gresini boss clarifies precise Marc Marquez target for 2024

Gresini’s target for Marc Marquez’s first season is to be within the top five of the MotoGP championship, the team owner claims.

Marquez’s decision to ditch his below-par Honda and jump onto the bike which won (and finished second) in last year’s championship has whet the appetite for a thrilling season.

Ducati riders have already tipped the eight-time world champion to fight for a ninth, which would tie Valentino Rossi’s total, but the ambition from within his new box is more humble (or, perhaps, more strategically managed…)

“With Marc the expectations are high, but we don't set ourselves the goal of winning the World Championship,” Nadia Padovani told Sky.

“We want to be at least among the top five in the rankings, yes.

"It's more the desire to start than the pressure, absolutely.

“Because we can't wait to get on track with these riders and see where we can get this year."

She reiterated her delight to have recruited Marquez: “It's a fantastic year. We've already won because we are an independent team that has brought in an eight-time world champion. We have 10 world titles in the team.

“This is crazy, we never imagined we could achieve something so important in our career."

Team manager Michele Masini added: “Never before will we have all the ingredients to do very well as in 2024.

“But it's clear that everything remains to be written and I don't want to place any objectives, but only to think about progress and improve.”

The Marquez brothers will share a box for the first time since the ill-fated early months of 2020.

"It was a dream within our dream,” Masini said.

“There is an incredible energy. We have spent the last three days together and there is a nice atmosphere, with carefreeness and a unique desire.

“I think we can be proud of being able to live this moment together.

"Having Alex and Marc on the team is an added value.

“I think we have the best possible technical package available but we still believe that the human part is fundamental.

“Who knows each other better than two brothers?

“I mean it will make things easier for us on the sporting side, but it will help us get to know them quicker."

Padovani added: “We are the only team with 10 world titles inside the garage.

“It has never happened, it happened to us and this gives us a great boost.

“Marc is a very nice guy, he always has a joke ready. I know Alex and I know how he is. He is brilliant and friendly. We got on very well with both of them."