Best pictures from day one of MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test

While MotoGP awaits its heavy hitters to arrive next week for the opening test of the year, rookie Pedro Acosta got the ball rolling alongside some big names at the Sepang Shakedown test.

The GASGAS tech 3 KTM rider is the only rookie in MotoGP this season, and took advantage of that to begin preparations aboard his RC16.

Here’s the Moto3 and Moto2 champion in action.

Pedro Acosta Sepang

Also testing for KTM’s factory team were Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro.

Pedrosa has been the star of the show in the afternoon running as he’s led the way from Acosta for much of it.

The standout wildcard rider in 2023, has been sensational in helping KTM with their development and the Rc16 appears to be a competitive package again heading into the 2024 campaign.

Dani Pedrosa Sepang

After leading much of the morning, Espargaro was pushed down to third by Pedrosa and Acosta, but that hasn’t stopped the Spaniard from making a strong start to testing with the Austrian brand.

Espargaro hung up his race boots as a full-time rider at the end of last season, after losing his seat to Acosta.

But Espargaro is expected to compete in several wildcard rounds this season.

Pol Espargaro Sepang

Moving to Yamaha, Cal Crutchlow was aboard the M1 as he continued to aid the Japanese brand in their development.

The 2024 pre-season is a big one for Yamaha who struggled again in 2023.

Crutchlow is expected to be joined on track in the coming days by factory duo Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins, both of whom are eligible to take part in the Shakedown test due to the new concession rules.

Cal Crutchlow Sepang

The same is true for Honda and their riders, but like Crutchlow, day one was all about Stefan Bradl.

Recent testing at Jerez, Bradl has been busy in recent days as Honda look to bounce back from a dismal 2023 season.

The RC213V has undergone plenty of changes, some of which are thought to have taken them in the right direction. But the official test will be a true determining factor for that.

Stefan Bradl Sepang

For reigning world champions Ducati, Michele Pirro is the man on duty for the Shakedown test.

The Italian has been a key cog in driving Ducati's development forward over the last few seasons.

Pirro was aboard the new Desmosedici GP24 machine at Sepang.

Michele Pirro Sepang

Finally, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was also on track as he jumped aboard the RS-GP24 bike.

Lorenzo Savadori Sepang

Savadori will be the only Aprilia rider on circuit over the next two days before Aleix Espargaro, Maverick Vinales and the Trackhouse Racing line-up of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez begin their preparations.

As part of his testing programme, Savadori put Aprilia's new aero to the test on the opening day, which is to do with the front wing.