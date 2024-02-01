2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test results - Day 1

The first 2024 MotoGP test featuring contracted race riders kicked off at Sepang in Malaysia on Thursday with the start of a three-day Shakedown.

Following a winter testing ban from December 1st to January 31st, the revised concession rules now allow race riders from Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins) and Honda (Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami) to take part in the Shakedown, as well as MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS).

However, while Acosta put in a total of 45 laps (GP distance is 20 laps) and was second fastest between KTM test riders Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro, the Honda and Yamaha race riders did not take to the track.

Both factories said they always planned to use only their test rider today, with their race riders starting from day two.

Test riders from all five manufacturers were on track today: Stefan Bradl and Takumi Takahashi (Honda), Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha), Dani Pedrosa and new test rider Pol Espargaro (KTM), plus Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia).

Some new aero started to appear during the afternoon, including some interesting new bodywork from Aprilia.

Track action at the Shakedown takes place from 10am to 6pm (local time), from February 1-3.

The Official test, featuring all of the 2024 MotoGP race riders, will then be held from February 6-8, again with practice starts at the end of each day.

Each rider on track at the Shakedown was using at least two different machines - five in the case of Savadori - the times shown are each rider's overall best.

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time 1 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.233s 2 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.152s 3 = Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.182s 4 = Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.627s 5 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.633s 6 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.780s 7 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +2.576s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 (5pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.233s 2 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.152s 3 ˅1 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.182s 4 = Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.615s 5 ^1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.633s 6 ˅1 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.780s 7 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +2.576s

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 (4pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.233s 2 = Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.182s 3 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.845s 4 ^1 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.615s 5 ˅1 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.780s 6 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.932s 7 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +3.636s

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 (3pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.233s 2 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.182s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.845s 4 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.780s 5 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +2.034s 6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +2.576s 7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +3.636s

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 (2pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.233s 2 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.182s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.845s 4 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.780s 5 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +2.034s 6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +2.576s 7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +3.636s

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 (1pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.233s 2 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.182s 3 Cal Crutchlow SPA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +0.845s 4 Pedro Acosta GBR Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.780s 5 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +2.034s 6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +2.576s 7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +3.636s

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 (12pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 2m 0.274s 2 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.622s 3 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.125s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.137s 5 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +2.066s 6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +2.159s 7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +3.561s