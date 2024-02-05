FIRST LOOK: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins unveil Yamaha’s 2024 MotoGP livery

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins made their first appearances of 2024 during the Shakedown test at Sepang last week.

Both riders have since taken the covers off their M1 machines as they get set for the first official test of the year, which begins tomorrow at Sepang once again.

Leading Yamaha’s only team for the second season in a row, Quartararo is the man with all the experience as he gets set for a sixth season with Yamaha, fourth with the factory team.

While Rins is in his first campaign with the Japanese brand after switching from LCR Honda, where he spent just one season following Suzuki’s withdrawal.

Alex Rins

Rins will be looking to become the first MotoGP ever to win with three different manufacturers in 2024.

The Spaniard could also achieve that feat in consecutive seasons after winning with Suzuki in 2022 and Honda last season.

At the Shakedown test, Yamaha gave very little away in terms of new aero, while the likes of Honda, Aprilia and KTM all showcased revamped machines.