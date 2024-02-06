'Alex from Kalex' hired as HRC technical advisor | Revised Repsol Honda MotoGP livery?

The start of official MotoGP testing at Sepang on Tuesday saw a familiar figure in a new HRC uniform: Alex Baumgärtel, or ‘Alex from Kalex’.

HRC told Crash.net that Baumgärtel has been employed as a "Technical Advisor contracted for a collaboration with HRC".

Baumgärtel founded chassis specialist’s Kalex with Klaus Hirsekorn (the 'K' in Kalex) in 2008. Kalex has gone on to dominate the Moto2 class, winning the last eleven riders titles, and fills most of grid.

HRC hired Kalex to build its MotoGP swingarms in 2022 and, from last season, a full RC213V chassis.

But while Kalex may have constructed the chassis, the actual design still looked to have been provided by HRC, appearing almost identical to the usual version. Honda’s riders failed to notice a significant difference.

Baumgärtel’s new role suggests HRC - which has won just one race in the last two seasons, finished last in the 2023 constructors’ standings and has lost star rider Marc Marquez to Gresini Ducati - is now prepared to trust Kalex with evolving its chassis design.

Joan Mir, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February

Repsol branding shrinks on 2024 Honda livery?

Meanwhile, in a hint at rumours of a significant Repsol Honda livery change for 2024, the Sepang machines of Joan Mir and new signing Luca Marini feature a prominent ‘Honda’ sticker with a smaller ‘Repsol’ logo moved to the lower fairing (above).

In other words, the exact opposite of the sticker sizes used for previous Repsol Honda winter test liveries, see below from 2023:

Marc Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, 12 February

Repsol began its title sponsorship of the factory Honda team in 1995. The 2024 team launch will be held in Spain on February 13.