2024 Official Sepang MotoGP Test results - Day 1
Lap times as of 11am during Tuesday’s opening day of the Official 2024 Sepang MotoGP test.
After a three-day Shakedown - featuring test riders, Honda and Yamaha race riders, plus KTM rookie Pedro Acosta - Official MotoGP testing for the full 2024 MotoGP field began at Sepang on Tuesday morning.
However, Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli is absent following his recent Superbike training accident at Portimao and is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.
The remaining 21 racers are joined by factory test riders at the Malaysian Grand Prix circuit, where reigning Moto2 champion Acosta’s 1m 58.189s Shakedown best starts as the time to beat.
Raul Fernandez was fastest for most of the opening hour, despite the Trackhouse rider and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia bringing out red flags after just 15mins when they fell at a similar time, possibly due to water on a kerb.
Fernandez suffered a highside and landed heavily on his back. Visibly sore, the Spaniard underwent checks in the Medical Centre before returning to the pit box. Bagnaia was reportedly unhurt after his incident, on his out lap.
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales then replaced Fernandez at the top of the timesheets just before 11am.
Marc Marquez suffered a technical problem at turn 4 and, like Quartararo and Bagnaia, is yet to set a lap time.
Track action takes place from 10am to 6pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with practice starts at the end of each day…
|2024 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1 (11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1m 59.639s
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.605s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.610s
|4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.648s
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.972s
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.017s
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.036s
|8
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.146s
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.190s
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.278s
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.587s
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.785s
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.833s
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.979s
|15
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+2.979s
|16
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+3.681s
|17
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+3.771s
|18
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+6.765s
Fastest 2024 Sepang Shakedown lap
Day 3: Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) 1m 58.189s
Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)