2024 Official Sepang MotoGP Test results - Day 1

After a three-day Shakedown - featuring test riders, Honda and Yamaha race riders, plus KTM rookie Pedro Acosta - Official MotoGP testing for the full 2024 MotoGP field began at Sepang on Tuesday morning.

However, Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli is absent following his recent Superbike training accident at Portimao and is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

The remaining 21 racers are joined by factory test riders at the Malaysian Grand Prix circuit, where reigning Moto2 champion Acosta’s 1m 58.189s Shakedown best starts as the time to beat.

Raul Fernandez was fastest for most of the opening hour, despite the Trackhouse rider and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia bringing out red flags after just 15mins when they fell at a similar time, possibly due to water on a kerb.

Fernandez suffered a highside and landed heavily on his back. Visibly sore, the Spaniard underwent checks in the Medical Centre before returning to the pit box. Bagnaia was reportedly unhurt after his incident, on his out lap.

Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales then replaced Fernandez at the top of the timesheets just before 11am.

Marc Marquez suffered a technical problem at turn 4 and, like Quartararo and Bagnaia, is yet to set a lap time.

Track action takes place from 10am to 6pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with practice starts at the end of each day…

2024 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1 (11am) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1m 59.639s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.605s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.610s 4 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.648s 5 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.972s 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.017s 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.036s 8 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.146s 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.190s 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.278s 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.587s 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.785s 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.833s 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.979s 15 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.979s 16 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +3.681s 17 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +3.771s 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +6.765s

Fastest 2024 Sepang Shakedown lap

Day 3: Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) 1m 58.189s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)