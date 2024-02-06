2024 Official Sepang MotoGP Test results - Day 1

Lap times as of 11am during Tuesday’s opening day of the Official 2024 Sepang MotoGP test.

Raul Fernandez, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
After a three-day Shakedown - featuring test riders, Honda and Yamaha race riders, plus KTM rookie Pedro Acosta - Official MotoGP testing for the full 2024 MotoGP field began at Sepang on Tuesday morning.

However, Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli is absent following his recent Superbike training accident at Portimao and is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

The remaining 21 racers are joined by factory test riders at the Malaysian Grand Prix circuit, where reigning Moto2 champion Acosta’s 1m 58.189s Shakedown best starts as the time to beat.

Raul Fernandez was fastest for most of the opening hour, despite the Trackhouse rider and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia bringing out red flags after just 15mins when they fell at a similar time, possibly due to water on a kerb.

Fernandez suffered a highside and landed heavily on his back. Visibly sore, the Spaniard underwent checks in the Medical Centre before returning to the pit box. Bagnaia was reportedly unhurt after his incident, on his out lap.

Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales then replaced Fernandez at the top of the timesheets just before 11am.

Marc Marquez suffered a technical problem at turn 4 and, like Quartararo and Bagnaia, is yet to set a lap time.

Track action takes place from 10am to 6pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with practice starts at the end of each day…

2024 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1 (11am)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1m 59.639s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.605s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.610s
4Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.648s
5Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.972s
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.017s
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.036s
8Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.146s
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.190s
10Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.278s
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.587s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.785s
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.833s
14Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.979s
15Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.979s
16Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+3.681s
17Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+3.771s
18Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+6.765s

Fastest 2024 Sepang Shakedown lap

Day 3: Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3)  1m 58.189s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)

