Pedro Acosta “numbers better than Marc Marquez’s” - but there’s a key difference

A crucial difference between Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta has been pointed out by Jorge Lorenzo.

Teenage starlet Acosta will burst onto the MotoGP scene next week at the season-opener in Qatar.

Already the Moto2 champion, he received widespread praise throughout the paddock for his preseason testing performance and is widely compared to Marquez.

Marquez won the MotoGP title in his rookie year in 2013.

Two-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo sees the same magic in Acosta that a young Marquez possessed.

“Yes, but he is different from Marc,” Lorenzo told AS.

“Marquez was a whirlwind of aggressiveness and risk-taking.

“He wanted to win in all circumstances and at all costs.

Pedro Acosta

“And he was never satisfied, even if he didn't feel good on the bike, even if he didn't like the circuit, you had him there behind you, trying to pass you to beat you.

“But he fell a lot, he has always fallen a lot.

“In 2013 he had 20 [crashes] and won the title.

“In 2017 he had 26 and won. Marc has always fallen a lot.

“On the other hand, Acosta is a rider who does not like to fall, more aware of the risk.

“He does things in a more controlled way, but so far, he has the same talent.

“He is similar, but different and the numbers are even better than Marc's.

“In principle he is the next star who is going to win in MotoGP. But watch out for Fermin Aldeguer.”

Although Aldeguer will remain in Moto2 for 2024, Ducati MotoGP chiefs have already admitted their interest in acquiring him for next year.

But Acosta will arrive into the premier class immediately and has caused a stir in Sepang and Qatar during testing.

But to equal Marquez's feats in MotoGP is an almighty ask.

Marquez, then-Moto2 champion, won the MotoGP title in six of his first seven seasons in the premier class.

And, this year, he returns with renewed hope on a Ducati hoping to arrest the slide of the past three years.