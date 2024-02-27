2024 MotoGP title favourite? “Silly to put your money anywhere else”

Only Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez have won three titles in a row since the start of the four-stroke ‘MotoGP’ era in 2002.

Reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia not only has the chance to join them but, according to his fellow riders, is the clear title favourite for 2024.

Indeed, of the riders quizzed by MotoGP.com, only Alex Marquez named any other rider as a favourite alongside factory Ducati's Bagnaia, who was fastest at both the Sepang and Qatar tests: