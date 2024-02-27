2024 MotoGP title favourite? “Silly to put your money anywhere else”

MotoGP field picks one rider as the clear title favourite ahead of the 2024 season.

Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Only Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez have won three titles in a row since the start of the four-stroke ‘MotoGP’ era in 2002.

Reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia not only has the chance to join them but, according to his fellow riders, is the clear title favourite for 2024.

Indeed, of the riders quizzed by MotoGP.com, only Alex Marquez named any other rider as a favourite alongside factory Ducati's Bagnaia, who was fastest at both the Sepang and Qatar tests:

  • Jorge Martin: “Pecco is the favourite. He won the last two seasons so I feel like he will be the man to beat.”
  • Fabio Quartararo: “Pecco.”
  • Marco Bezzecchi: “Pecco.”
  • Miguel Oliveira: “Pecco. He’s showed very good speed, very good pace.”
  • Joan Mir: “Pecco.”
  • Fabio di Giannantonio: “Pecco.”
  • Jack Miller: “Pecco. He’s carrying that #1 for two years in a row. Silly to put your money sort of anywhere else.”
  • Maverick Vinales: “Pecco. “
  • Johann Zarco: “Pecco. He’s showing even more speed than previous years.”
  • Raul Fernandez: “Me! No, Pecco because already he has two consecutive world championships.”
  • Brad Binder: “The champ looks pretty damn fast.”
  • Marc Marquez: “The favourite is the champion. He’s in good form, pushing a lot and riding well so he’s the favourite one.”
  • Pedro Acosta: “The world champion at the moment.”
  • Alex Marquez: “Pecco and Martin.”
  • Aleix Espargaro: “He’s looked strong since the beginning [of testing] so he’s going to be the man to beat.”

