Jorge Martin: Fermin Aldeguer ‘ready’ for MotoGP

Jorge Martin believes that countryman Fermin Aldeguer is ready for MotoGP, following reports that the teenager is set to join Pramac Ducati in 2025.

Although third in last year's Moto2 standings, behind Pedro Acosta and Tony Arbolino, Aldeguer delivered a stunning end-of-season charge to win the final four races on the Boscoscuro chassis.

Current Pramac star Martin, who fought Francesco Bagnaia for the title until the final round of last season, said at Wednesday’s team launch in Bahrain:

"I think he [Aldeguer] is ready. At the end of last year, he already showed his potential. Now he has to show it over a long season and fight for the title.

“But right now, he is the strongest rider in Moto2. I don't know whether he has signed [for MotoGP] yet or not, but [if so] I'm sure this will give him confidence for the season.”

An Aldeguer deal would mean either Martin or new team-mate Franco Morbidelli leaving Pramac at the end of this year.

Martin has never hidden his desire to join the factory Ducati team - there were rumours of a switch with Enea Bastianini should he have won last year's crown - but says it is too early to know his future.

"It's still too early, we have to wait. I think Bagnaia should be confirmed [at Ducati soon]. He deserves it,” Martin said of his title rival.

“I think I've shown what I'm capable of and my goal is to start the season well and show I'm ready to go to the official Ducati team. If not, we'll see…"

A brilliant second half of the season saw Martin briefly snatch the 2023 title lead from Bagnaia before the Italian regrouped to win his second successive crown by 39 points.

“Last season we were fast. We have to keep the same speed that's for sure,” Martin said of 2024. “But then there are details [we can improve] in terms of mentality, in terms of the physical side, in terms of setup.

“We are working in all areas and it's important to be at the 100% in all of them to be able to fight for a title. And then let's hope to have a little luck to get it.”

“For sure we can [win it],” he added. “But I think we don't want to be obsessed with the final result. We have to be focused on the process, go race by race and then let's see at the end if we can be able to win.”

Bagnaia, Martin and fellow factory GP24 rider Bastianini all had a strong pre-season, although some final-day chatter in Qatar was an unwanted surprise for the #89.

“It's not a thing that I can control. It's more on the engineers. So I guess they will solve it,” he said of the vibrations. “I'm confident. I think there was some issue on the bike that won't happen on the race. I hope they change some parts and everything will be okay.”

The Qatar season-opener takes place at Lusail next weekend, March 8-10.

Martin won last November’s Qatar Sprint race but slipped to a frustrated tenth in the grand prix after grip issues.