Jorge Lorenzo points at three ‘question marks’ that Marc Marquez must answer

Team-mate to Marc Marquez in 2019, Jorge Lorenzo knows more than most about how good the eight-time world champion is ahead of his first season in MotoGP that’s not on a Honda machine.

Lorenzo, who rode for Ducati prior to joining Honda, enjoyed success with the Italian manufacturer and expects Marquez to do the same.

But what success will look like according to Lorenzo will be based on three factors.

Speaking on the MotoGP.com preview podcast, Lorenzo said: “Well after the first day in Valencia which was so impressive, everyone was thinking Marc would win all the races.

“But I don’t think it will be like this. Like we saw in Sepang he had some difficulties and I have some question marks with Marc.

The first one is how much time he will need [to adapt] with the Ducati because he still hasn’t completely understood the way to ride the bike.

“He was still riding a little bit like he was riding the Honda as the conversation with Pecco showed.”

Marquez has already demonstrated very good race pace potential in pre-season testing, while his time attack performance took another step forward in Qatar.

But the difference between the 2023 and 24 machines could play a pivotal role in how competitive Marquez is, according to Lorenzo, while the physical condition of Marquez should also be taken into account, says the former three-time MotoGP champion.

“The second question mark should be how much difference there is between the 2023 Ducati and the Ducati 2024 will be,” added Lorenzo.

“How much has Ducati evolved their bike in one year? If the difference is quite big; Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia are not bad riders, they are two of the best and if they have a better bike than Marc, who also doesn’t have the experience with the Ducati, this could be key.

“The third question mark is his physical condition. Is his arm fully recovered or does it still need some time to get to the maximum, or will it never be the same as before.

“This is my third question mark I have that only he knows and his personal team knows.”