Predicting every MotoGP team’s dream signing for the 2025 season

Only four riders have deals that take them beyond the 2024 MotoGP season, three of which are full factory riders Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder and Luca Marini.

Bagnaia and Binder are both signed until the end of 2026 with Ducati Lenovo and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, respectively.

While Marini is currently contracted with the Repsol Honda team until the end of 2025, as is LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco.

But for every other rider, 2024 is a big year as they look to commit their future to teams, who will do vice-versa.

But in an ideal world, which rider would each team love to get their hands on?

Ducati Lenovo - Marc Marquez

With Bagnaia confirmed, needing another huge name is not entirely necessary, however, the opportunity to have Marc Marquez riding their full factory machine could be hard to pass up.

Marquez has looked very strong in pre-season testing aboard the 23-spec Ducati, and with many wins expected this season, the Spaniard could make Ducati’s decision to prompt him very easy.

Of course, there will be plenty of challengers for that seat, but signing Marquez would undoubtedly give Ducati the best two-rider line-up on the grid.

Pramac Ducati - Fermin Aldeguer

Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Jerez test, 1 March

One that has a bit more legs to it already, Fermin Aldeguer is said to have agreed a multi-year deal to join the satellite team in 2025.

Aldeguer is another one of Spain’s highly-anticipated youngsters, who could jump aboard a full factory Ducati if he joins Pramac next season.

Pramac could also lose Jorge Martin after this season, so finding a rider with huge potential would be necessary and Aldeguer fits the bill.

Gresini Ducati - Marc Marquez

Retaining Marquez in 2025 could be a monumental challenge for Gresini, but with the Spaniard still the biggest attraction the sport has, losing out on the eight-time world champion would likely be a disappointment.

Alex Marquez has been very impressive since joining Gresini, and Enea Bastianini claimed four wins for the team in 2022.

So if Marc Marquez can achieve similar or even greater results, retaining him would be the team’s number one option.

Pertamina Enduro VR46 - Marco Bezzecchi

Keeping Bezzecchi in the team for 2024 was a big coup for Valentino Rossi’s team last season.

Bezzecchi flirted with the idea of joining Pramac in order to secure a GP24 bike, but instead chose to stay in the team that has created a family feel for him.

If the same opportunities come knocking for 2025 it could be even harder to stop Bezzecchi, who has admitted he wants a factory ride sooner rather than later.

Monster Energy Yamaha - Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February

Yamaha could find themselves in a position where they lose Fabio Quartararo due to the lack of significant progress shown.

Quartararo wants to win, that is clear to see, and while Martin is just as eager to win titles, securing a full factory ride is also very important to the Spaniard.

If Martin misses out on the Ducati Lenovo seat, a switch to Yamaha could be possible as the Japanese brand has expressed interest in Martin previously.

Aprilia Racing - Alex Rins

Aprilia could lose its leader in Aleix Espargaro after the 2024 season, and replacing him with a rider capable of winning races and pushing a project forward would be key.

Breaking the bank to sign someone of Quartararo’s calibre might not be the easiest for Aprilia, and so the Frenchman’s team-mate at Yamaha could be a very good choice.

Rins has proven he can win with bikes that have very different characteristics, such as the Suzuki and Honda, so signing Rins would be a perfect replacement for Espargaro.

Trackhouse Racing - Franco Morbidelli

Now riding for Pramac Ducati and with a real chance to impress after a difficult few seasons with Yamaha, Morbidelli is likely to put himself in contention for multiple satellite seats if he does well in 2024.

Injured through pre-season, Morbidelli is yet to get any significant time on track with the Ducati, but given its clear strengths the Italian should be able to find a good rhythm quickly.

Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira’s futures at Trackhouse could be in question depending on how results go this year, and with Morbidelli able to bring winning pedigree, which is also true when looking at Oliveira, but also experience from Yamaha and Ducati, a switch to the American team could be a good one for both parties.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February

One of the most intriguing rider battles in 2024 could be Jack Miller and rookie Pedro Acosta.

It’s clear that KTM wants Acosta, along with Brad Binder, to lead them into the future and the Spaniard has already looked strong in pre-season.

The reigning Moto2 world champion is one of the most talented riders to come into the series in recent years, and if he performs well as a rookie, then jumping into the factory team could be a no-brainer for the Austrian brand.

That would likely mean the end of Miller at KTM however, which leads us to the next team…

Repsol Honda - Jack Miller

After beginning his MotoGP journey with Honda, could the Australian head back to the Japanese brand but this time as a full factory rider.

Miller’s results and achievements in MotoGP can’t be denied, and his first year at KTM was a very promising one.

The former Ducati rider has achieved great results with every brand he has ridden for, and with Honda potentially in the market for a big name, if Joan Mir leaves, Miller could be the rider they target.

Aleix Espargaro could also be of interest, but with retirement maybe not too far away, Miller would provide more longevity.

LCR Honda - Tony Arbolino

With the experience of Zarco on one side of the garage, LCR Honda might want to look at the future and Tony Arbolino could be that rider.

A challenger to Acosta for the Moto2 title last season, Arbolino showed that he is capable of delivering big results.

Linked with Ducati at times in 2023, Honda could do well to snap up the Italian if he starts the season well.

With Marini at the factory team and Zarco also bringing valuable data from Ducati, taking a chance on a young rider could be the direction they took as Takaaki Nakagami chances of staying look very slim unless he rediscovers the form of 2020.

GASGAS Tech 3 KTM - Miguel Oliveira

If Oliveira leaves Trackhouse Racing, a return to KTM could be just what the Portuguese rider needs.

All of Oliveira's victories in MotoGP came with KTM, whether that was in a satellite or factory team.

Given his talent, experience and relationship with the Austrian brand, a move to GASGAS would likely see him jump aboard the same machine as Binder and Acosta/Miller.