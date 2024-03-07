Marco Bezzecchi clarifies: “There is no number one” at VR46

Marco Bezzecchi was outshone by new MotoGP team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio during pre-season testing, but the Italian is not fazed.

In fact, the rider third last season says having a team-mate faster than him during testing can help him improve going forward.

“I think there is no number one in the team,” began Bezzecchi. “In the end, everyone is doing their job.

“Fabio was very fast at the end of last season and also in pre-season testing.

“For me it is an opportunity to learn from the fast riders, not just in Ducati, but in my team.

“We share the data so I can see and study what he is doing differently and try to be faster.”

Bezzecchi’s performances as a second-year MotoGP rider in 2023 were nothing short of brilliant as he showed the type of dominance on occasions that even Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin could not.

As a result expectation is even greater for Bezzecchi, who is very much aware.

Asked if he feels like more eyes will be on him, Bezzecchi added: “Yes, for sure. Last year is the past and in sports every year is very particular.

“I have to focus on this year. In Sepang I struggled a bit but in the test here, in Doha, I was feeling much better and starting to understand better how to ride the new bike.

“I still have to change my style a bit but I am working on it to be competitive and to be fast.”

‘MotoGP more physical now’

One of the talking points heading into this weekend’s season-opener has been the competitiveness of MotoGP.

It has arguably never been closer, but modern MotoGP bikes have also become more physical than ever according to Bezzecchi.

The Italian said: “MotoGP is a lot more physical now, and you have to make the best training plan for you.

“Everyone is different, some need more power and some need something else. I follow the instructions from [trainer] Carlo [Casabianca] and try to train to the best that I can.

“Riding a MotoGP bike is very hard but after some races it becomes a little bit more normal, let's say.”