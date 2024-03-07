Franco Morbidelli passed fit for Qatar MotoGP after missing testing

Franco Morbidelli will race at this weekend's Qatar MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli, Australian MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli has been passed fit to compete at the season-opening Qatar MotoGP.

Morbidelli passed a medical examination on Thursday upon arrival at the track, having passed an MRI scan earlier in the week which allowed him to travel.

He now has the green light to take part in the first race sessions of the year after missing preseason testing.

Morbidelli was knocked unconscious at a test day, before official MotoGP testing, while riding a Panigale V4.

Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, who were riding at the same time, were the first to his aid.

Morbidelli was hospitalised and ruled out of preseason testing in Sepang and Qatar.

He has switched from Yamaha to Pramac Ducati for 2024.

That means he will ride the '24 Ducati for the first time in practice on Friday in Qatar.

Yamaha were heavily linked with getting rid of Morbidelli last year, which they eventually opted to do in favour of Alex Rins.

But Morbidelli landed on his feet, swapping one of the worst bikes on the grid for the best.

However, while the other three GP24 riders - Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin - are tipped to be the frontrunners in Saturday's sprint and Sunday's grand prix, Morbidelli's ambition this weekend is likely to be far more modest.

