Marc Marquez fastest in rain-affected FP2 at Qatar MotoGP

Marc Marquez led the way during a wet Free Practice 2 at the Qatar MotoGP.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Prior to the session getting underway a big update confirmed changes to the MotoGP practice schedule.

Practice 2 instead became FP2 as lap times would not count towards Q2. Saturday’s final practice has become the all-important session as lap times will dictate who go through directly to Q2.

With lap times over 15 seconds slower than that of FP1, finding a rhythm proved tricky as Augusto Fernandez led the way.

Raul Fernandez made it a 1-2 alongside his namesake ahead of Enea Bastianini, Joan Mir and Jack Miller. That was until the latter popped his factory KTM machine up to second spot.

The star of FP1, Pedro Acosta was doing very little to dampen the hype as he moved three tenths clear of team-mate Augusto Fernandez.

While lap times continued improving, Fernandez and Acosta remained at the very front of the field.

Miller momentarily went quickest but Fernandez responded with a time of 2:06.834s.

After a lull in riders improving, Marc Marquez began showing his true pace as he went close to three tenths clear of Fernandez.

Rain started to fall again as Marc Marquez remained at the top, although this time around it was a very brief spell.

Behind Marquez was KTM’s quartet of riders led by Fernandez, while the next best Ducati was Bastianini in P7, one spot behind Raul Fernandez.

Rounding out the top ten were Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco. 

