Cal Crutchlow ‘big mistake’ verdict shared on ‘hobbling’ Alex Rins

Cal Crutchlow's thoughts on Alex Rins' recovery from injury shared at the Qatar MotoGP

Alex Rins, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Alex Rins, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February

Alex Rins was at the bottom of the timesheets in the wet practice on Friday at the Qatar MotoGP.

But more concerningly, he has been seen inside the paddock limping although he has claimed he feels no pain from last year’s broken leg when he is on a motorcycle.

Rins has swapped LCR Honda for Yamaha for the 2024 MotoGP season but a theory has been shared about his recovery time from the injury he sustained last year.

“I walked behind him,” Neil Hodgson said on TNT Sports. “His leg is a funny shape. He looks really uncomfortable.

“I talked to Cal Crutchlow at the end of last year. He had a similar injury from Phlilip Island when he crashed at the first corner.

“Cal had seen [Rins’] x-ray. After the operation he was talking to Rins about it.

“Cal was basically saying ‘I think he has made a big mistake, he has rushed back too soon’.

“And, I’ve got to say, it looks like again Cal was right, unfortunately.

“Think when he crashed, it’s a long time ago, at Mugello last year.

“He’s here, hobbling around, like he broke it two months ago.”

Crutchlow, the veteran Yamaha test rider, broke an ankle in Australia in 2018 - a similar injury to the one sustained by Rins last year.

Crutchlow would admit a year later that he was still haunted by his injury.

Rins fractured his tibia and fibula last May in Italy.

His recovery was so lengthy that it forced him to get married last year while in a wheelchair, needing crutches.

After multiple surgeries, Rins has returned for the season-opening round of MotoGP but it seems like the lingering issues of his broken leg might not be behind him yet.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Marc Marquez: Wet P1, "stressful" Saturday ahead, Acosta save “a good one!”
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen fires Red Bull warning over future amid fresh Helmut Marko twist
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff says Helmut Marko exit would hurt Red Bull as saga intensifies
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Red Bull investigate Helmut Marko over leaks | He admits he may be suspended
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant; Christian Horner (GBR) Red
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Jorge Martin fastest in the dry, ‘too risky to push’ in the wet
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
History-maker Oliver Bearman praised for “incredible job” as emergency F1 stand-in
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Francesco Bagnaia after difficult first day: ‘Our potential is much higher’
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP 08 March
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP 08 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton haunted by “bouncing” return: “We can’t get rid of it…”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Aleix Espargaro: Pedro Acosta ‘almost removed all the stickers off my fairing’
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February