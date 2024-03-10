Paddock optimistic as Marc Marquez “restrains himself” on Ducati debut

Marc Marquez was overtaken by Pedro Acosta but claimed the position back to end the Qatar MotoGP positively.

Teenage premier class debutant Acosta thrillingly dived past the esteemed Marquez into fourth to signal his intention.

But when Acosta’s tyres were worn, Marquez secured P4 on his first grand prix riding a Ducati.

TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson insisted Marquez will be “pleased, very pleased” with the first round of 2024, and his first since leaving Honda.

Hodgson continued: “Look, where did the Hondas finish? The top Honda was Johann Zarco in 12th place.

“You’re not in the race, are you?

“So if Marc was on the Honda, of course he’d be in front of [the current Honda riders]. But he’d be nowhere near the front.

“Marc wants to win but this was a solid weekend for him.

“I’m pleased he didn’t crash.”

Marquez finished 18 seconds in front of Zarco, the best-placed Honda, in Qatar on Sunday.

Sylvain Guintoli said: “He’ll be happy with that, really happy. He is still adapting to the Ducati riding style after spending all that time at Honda.

“Making that lap time in the braking zones, he’s having to restrain himself, not to push the bike too hard, and to use the efficiency of the Ducati on the corner exit.

“It’s working. This is not his favourite track. He has only won once here, even when he was dominating.

“He’ll be really happy with both of his races. He was close the podium, great race pace, there would have been a lot of learning.

“Watch out for Marc Marquez in the rest of the championship!”

Michael Laverty added: “It’s a tough track for him - he’s not crashed, he’s not made many mistakes, he’s brought it home in fourth and fifth, won points. He’ll be going home happy, for sure.”

Marquez quit Honda after three injury-ravaged seasons on a bike which became less competitive.

Riding a GP23 Ducati, he finished fifth in Saturday’s sprint before claiming P4 in Sunday’s race.

Francesco Bagnaia, the reigning champion, won the grand prix after Jorge Martin won the sprint, meaning last year’s title rivals are immediately establishing themselves in 2024.

Marquez may have some way to go before he can enter the championship fight, but in Qatar he made notable progress.

Tech3 GASGAS’ Acosta, meanwhile, is the most exciting rookie in the premier class since Marquez in 2013.

He fell back to a P9 finish after exciting overtakes on both Marquez brothers.

Laverty said: “At one point, I thought ‘dare to dream!’ A podium on his debut?

“But there was a comfort issue, he was losing grip. He started to adjust himself on the straights.

“These overtakes were against seasoned campaigners in MotoGP. He means business, a class act.

“He’s so in control of his machine. Whether it kicks sideways when he didn’t expect it to, he got it back in line.

“His overtakes were clinical. He was at one with his motorcycle and it was a shame that he dropped back at the end.

“There was more in the locker. Without the tyre wear issue…

“You could see what it meant to him and the team. An excellent first weekend in MotoGP.”