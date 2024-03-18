The Crash MotoGP podcast: Portimao preview; the first '25 rider move?

The latest Crash MotoGP podcast debates whether the first 2025 rider move is edging closer
podcast
podcast

The Crash MotoGP podcast returns to discuss the latest news from inside the paddock.

Our journalists Peter McLaren, Robert Jones and Jordan Moreland discuss the biggest goings-on ahead of the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao.

The second round of the 2024 season is Miguel Oliveira’s home race, as his team Trackhouse continue to make their presence felt. How will Oliveira get on this weekend?

KTM and Aprilia are locked in a battle to establish themselves as Ducati’s top challengers. Our panel have some pretty strong views to share…

Will Fabio Quartararo swap Yamaha for Aprilia? We share what we know about the rider market.

And what will Ducati’s big decision be about their ‘25 line-up? The futures of Fermin Aldeguer and Jorge Martin are debated in this podcast.

We also discuss last week’s WorldSBK testing and the second round of the season, at Barcelona.

