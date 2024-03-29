New detail shed on unexpected difficulty of new Francesco Bagnaia-Ducati deal

Ducati placed responsibility for Francesco Bagnaia's contract with their sporting director who had never negotiated a rider deal before

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Francesco Bagnaia’s new contract with Ducati came after negotiations which were more difficult than MotoGP fans might have anticipated.

The renewal of Bagnaia at the Italian manufacturer beyond the end of this year appeared like a formality, and eventually he penned a multi-year commitment worth a reported minimum of £6m per season.

But there were still obstacles to overcome before Ducati could tie down the reigning MotoGP champion.

Mauro Grassilli, who took over from Paolo Ciabatti as Ducati sporting director, was responsible for the negotiations.

But he had never negotiated a MotoGP rider contract before.

“I come from a 20-year career in marketing, where my role was to bring together the greatest possible financial resources to make the MotoGP and WorldSBK teams work, through the relationship I had with the sponsors,” Grassilli explained to Motorsport.

“This is the first time I negotiated a contract in which I am the one who has the wallet, the money.

“I thought it was easy, and in reality it was much more difficult than I imagined.

“But thanks to all parties we managed to reach an agreement.

“Everyone took the renewal of Pecco Bagnaia for granted, but it was nowhere near as easy as people might think.”

The pressure to hang onto Bagnaia was increased by Gigi Dall’Igna’s hope that the contract would be finalised before the start of the season.

It was ultimately confirmed before the Qatar MotoGP which Bagnaia then won.

“There was a moment when I did have doubts about being able to close it before Qatar, because perhaps I lacked the experience of understanding the entire context,” Grassilli said.

“My first renewal, with such an important rider, was not easy.”

He added: “The personal goal was to renew Pecco before the first race, and we achieved it.

“And not only because of its results, but because it combines all the values ​​of our brand, and he is very loved by the entire Ducati universe.”

The race is on for the second factory Ducati seat in 2025, alongside Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini is in possession but Pramac’s Jorge Martin will quit Ducati unless he is promoted next year.

Marc Marquez is also an intriguing option.

Grassilli explained: “Now we have decided to slow down and see how events develop on the track.

“We have a competitive bike, the most desired on the grid, and that is why we are in no hurry to decide who will be the second official rider.

“The choice will be important, it has to be considered and it is something that requires time.

“We have many brokers that we can decide from.”

