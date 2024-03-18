New BMW boss makes intriguing hint about future MotoGP entry

New Head of BMW Motorrad says he 'wouldn't rule out' MotoGP.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

BMW may have passed up the chance to join MotoGP by taking over the Suzuki grid places but Markus Flasch, appointed Head of BMW Motorrad at the end of last year, has kept the door open to future involvement in the premier-class.

Flasch told German publication Motorrad: "BMW M has been a MotoGP vehicle partner for years. As BMW M boss, I have been to all the races, I know the people in charge and we are a brand with a presence there.

"But it's clear that it has to make sense for us, and that's why we're taking a close look at it. I wouldn't rule it out.”

At February’s Sepang test, Aprilia’s Massimo Rivola said it would be ‘nice’ for MotoGP to welcome a new manufacturer to replace Suzuki when the technical rules change for 2027.

Rivola even namechecked BMW by pointing at the testing speed of its new star World Superbike signing Toprak Razgatlioglu on the company's S1000RR.

Aprilia used its RSV4 WorldSBK machine as the basis for a factory MotoGP return, morphing the bike into the current, multi-race winning, ‘RS-GP’ prototype.

“I see BMW quite fast in testing in Superbike with Razgatlioglu. So it would be nice,” Rivola smiled.

Dorna still hope to attract a sixth manufacturer to MotoGP. After Suzuki's shock exit, there is only Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Yamaha and Honda.

The regulation changes set for 2027 - which include moving to smaller engines - could help to attract a major new manufacturer into the series.

