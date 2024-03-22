Francesco Bagnaia: “I prefer to speak with results, I know my potential”

Francesco Bagnaia narrowly made his way through to Saturday’s Q2 session after finishing eighth fastest in Friday’s second MotoGP practice in Portimao.

The reigning world champion showed improved speed as the session went on, although he couldn’t match team-mate Enea Bastianini who was quickest.

Asked if he was happy with the day, Bagnaia said: “I’m in the top ten so yes. It was a day of work and unluckily this morning we didn’t have the chance to try different things.

“I’m a guy who wants to understand everything. This morning was useless but this afternoon we understood the direction to follow.

“I’m happy to be in Q2. Happy because we understood the way to go.”

In Qatar, Bagnaia reminded everyone why he’s still the rider to beat, but as has always been the case in his career, Bagnaia built up to his grand prix success in a methodical, yet quiet way.

Not a rider who likes to boast about what he can achieve, Bagnaia alluded to wanting to do his talking on the track again in Portimao.

“I prefer to speak with results than speaking before,” said Bagnaia. “I know my potential and what I can do.

“But if I speak before and after being 18th, if I say I can win, maybe people will think I’m crazy.

“Sometimes it is better to work in silence, working, working, working and then be prepared for the main goal. I prefer to work like this.”

Bagnaia, who doesn’t need to finish first on a Friday to secure direct access to Q2 did admit that it would make the weekend a lot easier, but that it’s not something he concerns himself with thinking about.

Bagnaia added: “For sure, it would be better and would mean that if I’m first on Friday that I already have a good feeling and set-up for the weekend.

“But it was never an obsession. I just want to be prepared for everything, make laps with the tyres, the bike and understand the way for when it counts the most. But it will happen.

“Like last year it happened in Mugello but it is something that doesn’t count for much to me.”