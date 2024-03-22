Jorge Martin: ‘We need to find our pace like last season, I will be fastest…’

Jorge Martin made another strong start to round two of the 2024 MotoGP season in Portimao, however, the Pramac rider expected more from his time attack run.

Arguably the most talented rider in MotoGP when it comes to finding pace over one lap, Martin instead improved his lap time by a smaller margin than expected when the soft tyres were fitting in Friday’s crucial second practice.

The day began with damp patches on the track and a dirty surface, which didn’t help preparations.

Speaking after second practice, Martin said: “I think that on the [racing] line it was quite normal, but if you went outside it is risky.

“I don’t think they were in perfect condition for a MotoGP [bike] but we cannot control the weather. Hopefully for tomorrow it can improve a little bit.”

Happy with the different tyre compounds he used, Martin appears to have the pace to challenge this weekend.

But Martin is still searching for more performance, particularly when it comes to qualifying as being on the front row is going to be a must, according to the Pramac rider.

“I think the balance is positive,” added Martin. “With the medium tyre I think I was one of the fastest.

“I tried all the different tyres so it was a good day. The only thing I was expecting was much more from the soft.

“When I jumped to the soft I thought I was going to have better performance and I didn’t. With both the first and second soft rear I didn’t [improve].

“I think we are missing something there but I’m not so far, just a couple of tenths. I think we have to be a bit more competitive.

“Here it is so important, not only because the track is difficult to overtake but also because it is dirty. It is important to be in the first row.”

Chatter was Ducati’s biggest area of concern at the opening round in Qatar, while vibrations are something that had caused Martin issues in pre-season testing.

But Martin said those concerns were eliminated on day-one in Portimao, despite not being in the same shape as last season.

Martin added: “The vibrations are not here anymore so I can now be focused on the set-up. But still I’m missing a little bit with this new bike when entering into the corner.

“Also, change of directions are a bit tougher with the new bike. I’m working on it. I’m strong on braking but I’m still missing something on fast corners; entering the corner.

“We need to find our pace like last season because when we do I will be fastest straight away.