Enea Bastianini hit with Fabio Quartararo warning after “change attitude” plea

Enea Bastianini told by Ducati chief: "To overtake, you must do what Marc Marquez did to Jorge Martin. You must be more aggressive"

Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Enea Bastianini has been dealt a reminder that high-profile riders like Fabio Quartararo could come sniffing around his 2025 Ducati seat.

Bastianini enjoyed a productive Portuguese MotoGP after claiming pole position, finishing sixth in the sprint, then second in the grand prix.

But the pressure he remains under was evident when Davide Tardozzi, the Ducati team manager, demanded more aggression from him before Sunday’s race.

“I think that Enea has to change his attitude,” Tardozzi told TNT Sports.

“He needs to be more aggressive. Because he was not able to overtake [in the sprint].

“Not because he was braking early. The problem in MotoGP is that the level of the bikes and the riders is very high, and it makes it flat.

“So to overtake, you must do what Marc Marquez did to Jorge Martin. You must be more aggressive.

“I think Enea understood this.”

Bastianini responded with a far better result, behind only Pramac’s Jorge Martin in the Portuguese grand prix.

He ends the second round of 2024 third in the MotoGP standings, above teammate and champion Francesco Bagnaia.

But Bagnaia’s future is secure after he penned a new contract, while many riders on the grid are eyeing Bastianini’s factory Ducati position for next year.

Bastianini’s first year wearing red was scuppered by a serious shoulder injury suffered in the first-ever sprint at Portimao a year ago.

Michael Laverty told TNT Sports: “He got everything he wanted - the factory Ducati contract.

“He turned up in red, and got knocked off. Shoulder injury, hampered him all season.

“He wasn’t happy with the GP23 but the new bike seems to suit him. He was fast in Qatar, fast in testing.

“Pole position [on Saturday]. He was close.

“The problem he’s got? Pecco is on the other side of the garage. We know that Fermin Aldeguer has been signed to Ducati.

“We know that Fabio Quartararo is out of contract.

“We know Martin wants the factory Ducati…

“Poor Enea is rebuilding and resetting in factory red but everyone is already at round two, chasing his seat.

“So he’s not getting time to settle in, really.

“He’s got the speed. He just needs more time.”

But Bastianini can enjoy a three-week break knowing he has secured a promising third-place in the standings, ahead of the third round in Texas, the scene of his 2022 victory.

“The confidence is coming back for Enea,” Laverty said.

“He’s finding his feet with factory Ducati. The podium. The mistakes [on Saturday], he was nervous.

“That relaxes him. Now back to COTA where he has won before.

“He can build a campaign, try to get the contract early boxed off.

“Because everyone wants the Ducati seat.”

