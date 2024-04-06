Will Liberty takeover change MotoGP’s TV broadcast rights?

Liberty CEO quizzed about the future of TV deals for MotoGP and F1
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

Liberty Media do not intend to sell television rights for MotoGP and Formula 1 as one package.

The US-based empire announced a takeover of MotoGP this week, meaning the world’s top two-wheel and four-wheel championships are under the same banner.

Among the questions put to Liberty Media was a query about how television deals will be distributed.

Greg Maffei, Liberty CEO, insisted that regulatory issues would prevent them selling TV rights to MotoGP and F1 as a single entity.

"One thing we will not be doing is negotiating MotoGP and Formula 1 together,” Maffei said.

“Both because of the regulatory issues, and because of the structure of our deal with our F1 partners.

"So that's a non-starter.

“I would think Liberty has insights into how the media landscape is evolving, and how to make the product appealing to media partners outside of the traditional bases of Italy, Spain and France.

“And to help grow in those other markets. I think we have some insights on that."

In the UK, TNT Sports have the TV rights for MotoGP while Sky Sports broadcast F1.

In the US, MotoGP also partnered with TNT Sports in a fresh deal that was announced ahead of the season-opening grand prix.

ESPN show F1 in the United States.

None of these television deals will be impacted this season, after the takeover of MotoGP by Liberty.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
42 mins ago
‘No pace in the car or myself’ - Lance Stroll lacks answers for woeful qualifying
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
59 mins ago
Dorna CEO sheds light on whether BMW will enter MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso took an ‘uncomfortable level of risk’ for P5 in Japan
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Will Liberty takeover change MotoGP’s TV broadcast rights?
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Starting grid for F1 Japanese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
How to watch F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Mercedes pick up fine as George Russell escapes penalty for unsafe release
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
2 hours ago
‘We’ve got to look into it’ - Charles Leclerc confused by loss of qualifying pace
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton now knows ‘exactly where W15 is not strong enough’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…