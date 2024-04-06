Will Liberty takeover change MotoGP’s TV broadcast rights?

Liberty Media do not intend to sell television rights for MotoGP and Formula 1 as one package.

The US-based empire announced a takeover of MotoGP this week, meaning the world’s top two-wheel and four-wheel championships are under the same banner.

Among the questions put to Liberty Media was a query about how television deals will be distributed.

Greg Maffei, Liberty CEO, insisted that regulatory issues would prevent them selling TV rights to MotoGP and F1 as a single entity.

"One thing we will not be doing is negotiating MotoGP and Formula 1 together,” Maffei said.

“Both because of the regulatory issues, and because of the structure of our deal with our F1 partners.

"So that's a non-starter.

“I would think Liberty has insights into how the media landscape is evolving, and how to make the product appealing to media partners outside of the traditional bases of Italy, Spain and France.

“And to help grow in those other markets. I think we have some insights on that."

In the UK, TNT Sports have the TV rights for MotoGP while Sky Sports broadcast F1.

In the US, MotoGP also partnered with TNT Sports in a fresh deal that was announced ahead of the season-opening grand prix.

ESPN show F1 in the United States.

None of these television deals will be impacted this season, after the takeover of MotoGP by Liberty.