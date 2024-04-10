Two attractive options as Andrea Iannone is considered for a MotoGP switch

Andrea Iannone has two scenarios on the table which could lead to a MotoGP return

Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March

Andrea Iannone could reportedly find himself back in MotoGP next year.

He is an option to ride either for Ducati or Yamaha in 2025, Sky Italia report.

Iannone could become a beneficiary of the changing satellite team structures.

The future of Pramac is unresolved, with a deal to remain as a Ducati satellite team beyond the end of their current contract this year still unconfirmed.

If Pramac do exercise a contractual option to stay for two more years (as team boss Gino Borsoi insists they will do) then Iannone could emerge as a rider target for 2025.

Pramac are expected to lose Jorge Martin, who wants a factory move, and currently have Franco Morbidelli too.

Fermin Aldeguer, the teen Moto2 starlet, will join Ducati in MotoGP and will likely end up at Pramac too.

Iannone’s appeal comes from Pramac CEO Paolo Campinoti who appreciates the controversial rider’s high profile, particularly in Italy.

But if Pramac do not re-sign with Ducati, and instead become a satellite team for Yamaha in 2025, then Iannone could find himself riding Japanese machinery in MotoGP again.

There are economic reasons that Yamaha can present to convince Pramac to join them, as a third and a fourth bike on the grid.

Iannone is mentioned as a viable option for the factory Yamaha team in 2025 by the Sky Italia report.

Yamaha have completed a major coup by keeping star man Fabio Quartararo but could opt to demote current teammate Alex Rins to their satellite project, if they acquire one as they hope, creating space for Iannone.

Iannone has been absent for motorcycle racing for four years due to a doping ban until returning to WorldSBK with Ducati this year.

His comeback has, so far, been impressive.

Previously, Iannone represented Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia in MotoGP.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
F1 race winner Heikki Kovalainen provides update after open-heart surgery
Heikki Kovalainen (FIN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation Day.-
Heikki Kovalainen (FIN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian…
F1
News
1 hour ago
‘A grave concern’ - Mercedes’ F1 2024 car correlation issues branded “very worrying”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
RR
News
2 hours ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike, Superstock, Senior TT Top 20 revealed
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Two attractive options as Andrea Iannone is considered for a MotoGP switch
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Max Biaggi has an unexpected new job...
Max Biaggi
Max Biaggi

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Three names on shortlist but the clock is ticking on Ducati's big decision
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Valentino Rossi’s VR46 ‘already rejected’ Yamaha - are Pramac up for grabs?
Valentino Rossi, Marco Bezzecchi, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
Valentino Rossi, Marco Bezzecchi, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Andrea Dovizioso shares update from hospital after worrying crash
Andrea Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso
WSBK
News
5 hours ago
Paul Denning on Toprak Razgatlioglu winning with BMW: “It was painful to watch”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race2, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race2, 24 March