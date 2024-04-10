Two attractive options as Andrea Iannone is considered for a MotoGP switch

Andrea Iannone could reportedly find himself back in MotoGP next year.

He is an option to ride either for Ducati or Yamaha in 2025, Sky Italia report.

Iannone could become a beneficiary of the changing satellite team structures.

The future of Pramac is unresolved, with a deal to remain as a Ducati satellite team beyond the end of their current contract this year still unconfirmed.

If Pramac do exercise a contractual option to stay for two more years (as team boss Gino Borsoi insists they will do) then Iannone could emerge as a rider target for 2025.

Pramac are expected to lose Jorge Martin, who wants a factory move, and currently have Franco Morbidelli too.

Fermin Aldeguer, the teen Moto2 starlet, will join Ducati in MotoGP and will likely end up at Pramac too.

Iannone’s appeal comes from Pramac CEO Paolo Campinoti who appreciates the controversial rider’s high profile, particularly in Italy.

But if Pramac do not re-sign with Ducati, and instead become a satellite team for Yamaha in 2025, then Iannone could find himself riding Japanese machinery in MotoGP again.

There are economic reasons that Yamaha can present to convince Pramac to join them, as a third and a fourth bike on the grid.

Iannone is mentioned as a viable option for the factory Yamaha team in 2025 by the Sky Italia report.

Yamaha have completed a major coup by keeping star man Fabio Quartararo but could opt to demote current teammate Alex Rins to their satellite project, if they acquire one as they hope, creating space for Iannone.

Iannone has been absent for motorcycle racing for four years due to a doping ban until returning to WorldSBK with Ducati this year.

His comeback has, so far, been impressive.

Previously, Iannone represented Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia in MotoGP.