Francesco Bagnaia: My 2025 team-mate? “I don’t care!”

Francesco Bagnaia insists he “doesn’t care” which rider shares the factory Ducati garage with him in 2025.

While reigning double MotoGP champion Bagnaia put pen to paper on a new two-year deal before the current season began, team-mate Enea Bastianini is among many riders still to confirm his future.

Bastianini is thought to be facing competition for the coveted seat from reigning title runner-up and early 2024 title leader Jorge Martin (Pramac) as well as six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (Gresini).

Asked which of the trio he would prefer to be partnered with next season, Bagnaia replied:

“I'm on my own way and I don't care! They [Ducati] will decide. In any case, I think [it will be] the one that will deserve the seat the most.”

The Italian was speaking on the eve of this weekend’s COTA round, where he is seeking redemption after crashing from a comfortable lead one year ago.

“It’s a track that I like. Last year, I was very competitive. I was feeling great and nothing [more to say]. I made a mistake and crashed in the race, but I think working well, like always, we can be competitive again,” Bagnaia said.

“It's a different track compared to Portimao so let's see what we can do and if we can improve the feeling we had in Portimao, that made me have some trouble in the race.”

Bagnaia has slipped to fourth place and 23 points behind Martin after clashing with Marc Marquez in the closing stages at Portimao.

Bastianini is the only Ducati rider to have previously won at COTA, courtesy of his Gresini victory in 2022.