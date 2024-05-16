Lewis Hamilton’s verdict on key Mercedes duo joining him at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has downplayed the importance of already knowing people he will work with when he joins Ferrari in F1 2025.

The seven-time world champion is quitting Mercedes at the end of the season to make a blockbuster switch to Ferrari and become teammates with Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton will link back up with Fred Vasseur, Ferrari’s team principal, who he worked with during his junior single-seater career when he drove for ART Grand Prix and won the 2006 GP2 championship.

He will also be reunited with familiar faces in Jock Clear, while Loic Serra and Jerome D’Ambrosio are joining the Italian team from Mercedes in October.

Asked if having some colleagues he already knows will be important for his transition at Ferrari, Hamilton said: “When I moved to Mercedes I didn’t know anybody and that was totally fine. So I don’t think that makes a big difference personally to me.

“Obviously Loic I’ve worked with for many, many years. I have a great working relationship with Loic as well. And my first number two, Jock [Clear], works at that team.

“They are the only two that I think I know particularly well, as well as Fred.”

Turning attentions to this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton said he is “excited” by the upgrades Mercedes are introducing.

"The last race was positive and there's a long way to go," Hamilton said of his sixth place finish in Miami, which marked his best result of 2024 so far.

"I'm just really excited for the developments that are coming. We had a step in the last race and we have got a step this weekend and there's more in the pipeline.

"I feel like we have found more of a North Star of what we need to do and change. It just takes time but the energy in the team is amazing.

"They are so resilient in this team. They are continuing to push even though we have been knocked down quite a few times.

"We just need to continue to keep our heads down and stay focused and do the best job we can each weekend."