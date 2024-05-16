FIRST LOOK: Eye-catching Ferrari upgrades break cover at Imola

Ferrari’s upgrades have been spotted for the first time at this weekend’s F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Ferrari aim to establish themselves as Red Bull’s top threat at their home race, after McLaren’s glory in Miami.

The iconic Italian team tested their upgrades at a filming day at Fiorano but the SF-24 has now been pictured in the Imola pitlane (above).

The upgrade package features a tweaked floor, rear wing and sidepods.

But Carlos Sainz warned: “I still think it’s going to be track-dependent.”

Charles Leclerc said: “It was mostly on the simulator where we could see the first data and feel the first few things. It was small steps in the right direction.

“Now it's all to be seen whether in reality we find the gains that we have seen on the simulator, which I hope we do.”

Red Bull also arrive at Imola with the RB20 upgraded (above).

"We are happy with it," Max Verstappen said.

"But naturally you have to keep on pushing, because the teams behind us are definitely catching up.

"As you could see in Miami when we don’t get things 100% right they are ahead. We have to try and make sure we don’t have too many of those weekends.”