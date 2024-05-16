FIRST LOOK: Eye-catching Ferrari upgrades break cover at Imola

The Ferrari SF-24 has been pictured with its upgrade package in Imola pitlane

Ferrari SF-24 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Preparation
Ferrari SF-24 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia…

Ferrari’s upgrades have been spotted for the first time at this weekend’s F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Ferrari aim to establish themselves as Red Bull’s top threat at their home race, after McLaren’s glory in Miami.

The iconic Italian team tested their upgrades at a filming day at Fiorano but the SF-24 has now been pictured in the Imola pitlane (above).

The upgrade package features a tweaked floor, rear wing and sidepods.

But Carlos Sainz warned: “I still think it’s going to be track-dependent.”

Charles Leclerc said: “It was mostly on the simulator where we could see the first data and feel the first few things. It was small steps in the right direction.

“Now it's all to be seen whether in reality we find the gains that we have seen on the simulator, which I hope we do.”

Red Bull also arrive at Imola with the RB20 upgraded (above).

"We are happy with it," Max Verstappen said. 

"But naturally you have to keep on pushing, because the teams behind us are definitely catching up. 

"As you could see in Miami when we don’t get things 100% right they are ahead. We have to try and make sure we don’t have too many of those weekends.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Sebastian Vettel leads Ayrton Senna tribute with entire F1 grid at Imola
(L to R): Stefano Domenicali (ITA) Formula One President and CEO; Sebastian Vettel (GER) - Drivers and team personnel -
(L to R): Stefano Domenicali (ITA) Formula One President and CEO;…
F1
News
5h ago
Alex Albon option removed for Red Bull as Sergio Perez continues to wait on F1 future
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
5h ago
FIRST LOOK: Eye-catching Ferrari upgrades break cover at Imola
Ferrari SF-24 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Preparation
Ferrari SF-24 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia…
F1
News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s verdict on key Mercedes duo joining him at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez praised for winning “mental game” against Pecco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen set to juggle virtual 24-hour sim race with Imola F1 weekend
Second placed Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Second placed Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the podium. Formula…
RR
News
7h ago
Isle of Man TT TV and radio expert line-up confirmed
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Indian MotoGP promoter hits back at "rumours" of cancellation
Race start, Luca Marini, Pol Espargaro, Stefan Bradl, Tissot Sprint race, Indian MotoGP 23 September
Race start, Luca Marini, Pol Espargaro, Stefan Bradl, Tissot Sprint race,…
F1
News
7h ago
Charles Leclerc lifts the lid on unexpected change of race engineer
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with the team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with the team. Formula 1 World Championship,…