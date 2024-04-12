Yamaha consider deadline for satellite search amid Pramac and VR46 rumours

Yamaha linked with Pramac and VR46, and are upbeat about recruiting a satellite team for 2025

Yamaha, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
Yamaha, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis is “optimistic” that his team will add a satellite project to their ranks for 2025 - but needs a decision soon.

Pramac and VR46 - who have expiring contracts as Ducati satellite teams so must finalise their futures - have been heavily linked with moving to Yamaha.

But VR46 have reportedly rejected Yamaha, Sky Italia reported, leaving the Japanese manufacturer “surprised” and “disappointed”.

Yamaha managing director Jarvis was asked if he has set a deadline in his negotiations for satellite teams to decide whether to join.

“There’s not a hard deadline, as such,” he said. “No rule, nothing defined.

“But I think the latest will be by Mugello [May 31-June 2].

“Prior to Mugello, everything should be sorted.

“The only hard deadline you have is for your future planning, when you make investments.

“When you talk about budgets, talk about making extra materials or not, you need to know by June.

“So that is, more or less, the time.”

Yamaha are the only manufacturer to run just two bikes on the MotoGP grid.

But there is optimism that they can double their presence by next year.

“We have stated before, it is clearly our intention to have four bikes on the grid again in the soonest possible time-frame,” Jarvis said.

“Not only to be competitive in each individual race weekend by having more bikes on the grid and more data.

“But also having the same data to help develop the bike.

“Having two [bikes] is definitely a disadvantage so we’re working on that.

“There are lots of discussions going on. They are confidential. So I can’t tell you about it.

“The only thing I can say is: our plans remain the same. We are optimistic that we may be successful in getting a satellite team, a second team, an independent team on the grid as soon as possible.

“But you’ll have to wait longer, and so will we.”

VR46 told Crash that they are ‘happy with Ducati’ but ‘deserve more’ - seemingly a reference to being given a latest-spec Desmosedici, if they renew their contract.

Pramac, who currently have access to two factory Ducati bikes, could be tempted across to Yamaha by the financial offer.

Yamaha could also replace the six specific technicians that Pramac are given by Ducati.

Yamaha have already signed up Fabio Quartararo, their star rider, for the next two years. The addition of a satellite team is the next major goal as they bid to restore themselves to the front of MotoGP.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5 mins ago
Rumours swirl in Italy that Mercedes have chosen Lewis Hamilton replacement
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Preparation
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pecco Bagnaia tipped to fight for ‘payback’ against Marc Marquez at COTA
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1 hour ago
F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Fabio Quartararo rocks up to COTA wearing breath-taking six-figure luxury watch
Fabio Quartararo, Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
Fabio Quartararo, Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
F1
Feature
2 hours ago
What Fernando Alonso’s renewal means for the F1 driver market’s other key players
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20, 2nd place Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 and 3rd place Carlos
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20, 2nd place Sergio…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Aprilia told me they never made Fabio Quartararo an offer”
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
4 hours ago
Honda open the door for Max Verstappen to be Fernando Alonso’s successor
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in parc
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed…
F1
Feature
4 hours ago
What were Fernando Alonso’s other F1 options and why did he reject them?
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Yamaha consider deadline for satellite search amid Pramac and VR46 rumours
Yamaha, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
Yamaha, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March