Miguel Oliveira ‘disappointed with start’ in the sprint, ‘frustrated’

Miguel Oliveira admitted he was left frustrated after ending up outside the points in the sprint race at COTA.

Miguel Oliveira, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Miguel Oliveira, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Very little separated the two Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP riders as Raul Fernandez qualified 13th, one spot ahead of Miguel Oliveira.

With Maverick Vinales on pole and Aleix Espargaro heading the third row, Oliveira’ struggles were highlighted even further. 

The Portuguese rider then came home 11th in the sprint, which was again last of the four RS-GP machines.

“I feel a little bit disappointed about the start,” said Oliveira. “I didn’t have much luck with the line I chose and I had hoped to gain a few positions at the start but it was quite the opposite.

“Then I made a few overtakes and managed to gain some time on the group that was fighting for P7.

“I’m just a bit frustrated to end up outside the points but we know how tight the Sprint race can be.

“For the grand prix, we can hopefully sort our start a bit - we launch off in the middle, so anything can happen. Let’s see.

“I’m optimistic, it’s going to be a long and physically demanding race and we also have tire management coming into play.”

Fernandez meanwhile scored the final point of the sprint after coming home ninth.

The former KTM rider was higher up the field for much of the race before eventually losing eighth spot to reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Fernandez said: “When you are in Q1, it’s always a lottery to get through to Q2 so, in the end, P13 was quite a good result.

“Of course, I want more and we have to understand how to improve in the Qualifying, as we have a margin there.

“Overall, I’m happy - I think we did a really good Sprint race. I feel good again on the bike and I can do what I want on the bike.

“The result was good, but we want more. We will try to get some more points, especially here at the home Grand Prix for the team.”

