2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|2'2.341s
|3/5
|336k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.176s
|5/5
|339k
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.454s
|5/5
|336k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.557s
|5/5
|341k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.578s
|4/5
|341k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.730s
|3/5
|346k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.735s
|5/5
|346k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.872s
|5/5
|347k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.877s
|4/5
|343k
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.992s
|4/5
|340k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.999s
|5/5
|343k
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.027s
|4/5
|339k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.040s
|4/5
|345k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.048s
|5/5
|338k
|15
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.158s
|5/5
|343k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.174s
|3/5
|342k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.307s
|5/5
|341k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.409s
|3/5
|339k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.445s
|4/5
|341k
|20
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.570s
|4/5
|340k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.634s
|3/5
|342k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.038s
|5/5
|339k
*Rookie.
Official COTA MotoGP records
Best lap: Maverick Viñales 2m 0.864s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Maverick Viñales 2m 2.275s (2023)
Sprint winner Maverick Vinales keeps his man-to-beat status during morning warm-up for the 2024 Americas MotoGP at COTA.
While all riders used the soft rear tyre for the Sprint the medium is seen as a serious alternative for the full-length grand prix, especially among those that struggled for grip on Saturday.
Vinales and seven-time COTA winner and Sprint runner-up Marc Marquez were among those to run the medium rear this morning, as Marquez repeated his second place behind Vinales on the classification.
Raul Fernandez (also on the medium rear) impressed in third for the home Trackhouse Aprilia team, followed by world championship leader Jorge Martin, who was the fastest rider on the soft rear this morning.
Alex Marquez (soft rear) and rookie Pedro Acosta (medium) completed the top six, followed by the factory KTMs of Brad Binder (medium) and Jack Miller (soft).
Reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, left a bitterly disappointed eighth after rear grip issues in the Sprint, was only 15th fastest in warm-up.
But Bagnaia reportedly fitted the exact soft rear he had struggled with on Saturday, to try and gather more info on what went wrong.
Team-mate Enea Bastianini, who also felt a lack of rear grip yesterday, switched to the medium rear this morning.
The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.