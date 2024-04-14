2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results

Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 2'2.341s 3/5 336k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.176s 5/5 339k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.454s 5/5 336k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.557s 5/5 341k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.578s 4/5 341k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.730s 3/5 346k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.735s 5/5 346k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.872s 5/5 347k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.877s 4/5 343k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.992s 4/5 340k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.999s 5/5 343k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.027s 4/5 339k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.040s 4/5 345k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.048s 5/5 338k 15 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.158s 5/5 343k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.174s 3/5 342k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.307s 5/5 341k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.409s 3/5 339k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.445s 4/5 341k 20 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.570s 4/5 340k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.634s 3/5 342k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.038s 5/5 339k

*Rookie.

Official COTA MotoGP records

Best lap: Maverick Viñales 2m 0.864s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Maverick Viñales 2m 2.275s (2023)

Sprint winner Maverick Vinales keeps his man-to-beat status during morning warm-up for the 2024 Americas MotoGP at COTA.

While all riders used the soft rear tyre for the Sprint the medium is seen as a serious alternative for the full-length grand prix, especially among those that struggled for grip on Saturday.

Vinales and seven-time COTA winner and Sprint runner-up Marc Marquez were among those to run the medium rear this morning, as Marquez repeated his second place behind Vinales on the classification.

Raul Fernandez (also on the medium rear) impressed in third for the home Trackhouse Aprilia team, followed by world championship leader Jorge Martin, who was the fastest rider on the soft rear this morning.

Alex Marquez (soft rear) and rookie Pedro Acosta (medium) completed the top six, followed by the factory KTMs of Brad Binder (medium) and Jack Miller (soft).

Reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, left a bitterly disappointed eighth after rear grip issues in the Sprint, was only 15th fastest in warm-up.

But Bagnaia reportedly fitted the exact soft rear he had struggled with on Saturday, to try and gather more info on what went wrong.

Team-mate Enea Bastianini, who also felt a lack of rear grip yesterday, switched to the medium rear this morning.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.