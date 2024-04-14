2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)2'2.341s3/5336k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.176s5/5339k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.454s5/5336k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.557s5/5341k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.578s4/5341k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.730s3/5346k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.735s5/5346k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.872s5/5347k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.877s4/5343k
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.992s4/5340k
11Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.999s5/5343k
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.027s4/5339k
13Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.040s4/5345k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.048s5/5338k
15Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.158s5/5343k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.174s3/5342k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.307s5/5341k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.409s3/5339k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.445s4/5341k
20Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.570s4/5340k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.634s3/5342k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.038s5/5339k

*Rookie.

Official COTA MotoGP records 
Best lap: Maverick Viñales 2m 0.864s (2024) 
Fastest race lap: Maverick Viñales 2m 2.275s (2023)

Sprint winner Maverick Vinales keeps his man-to-beat status during morning warm-up for the 2024 Americas MotoGP at COTA.

While all riders used the soft rear tyre for the Sprint the medium is seen as a serious alternative for the full-length grand prix, especially among those that struggled for grip on Saturday.

Vinales and seven-time COTA winner and Sprint runner-up Marc Marquez were among those to run the medium rear this morning, as Marquez repeated his second place behind Vinales on the classification.

Raul Fernandez (also on the medium rear) impressed in third for the home Trackhouse Aprilia team, followed by world championship leader Jorge Martin, who was the fastest rider on the soft rear this morning.

Alex Marquez (soft rear) and rookie Pedro Acosta (medium) completed the top six, followed by the factory KTMs of Brad Binder (medium) and Jack Miller (soft).

Reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, left a bitterly disappointed eighth after rear grip issues in the Sprint, was only 15th fastest in warm-up.

But Bagnaia reportedly fitted the exact soft rear he had struggled with on Saturday, to try and gather more info on what went wrong.

Team-mate Enea Bastianini, who also felt a lack of rear grip yesterday, switched to the medium rear this morning.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s MotoGP event, with new asphalt at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.

