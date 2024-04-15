Joan Mir: ‘Not much more to add’ after horror weekend at COTA

Joan Mir’s disastrous COTA MotoGP weekend ended with a second fall in as many races.

The Spaniard was not the only Honda rider who faced such troubles as Takaaki Nakagami also crashed out of the sprint and grand prix.

Johann Zarco did the same during the sprint, before retiring from the grand prix with vibration issues.

Speaking after the race, Mir said: “A tough end to a tough weekend. We didn’t start the race itself super well so we were quite far behind but then I found my pace and I was able to get ahead of the other Honda riders.

“I started closing in on the group ahead but unfortunately, I lost the rear at turn six and crashed.

“Not much more to add. Everyone is working, we keep trying and pick ourselves up to do it all again at the next race.”

Luca Marini was the sole Honda rider to finish both races, and although his pace compared to the rest of the grid and team-mate Mir improved, the Italian was again last.

“I tried my best and fought for the last point hard. It was good to finish the race to get more data to the engineers,” added Marini.

“At this moment we are not in the correct place, and I think this is an important weekend for us.

“Now we can compare the data to this weekend and before and I hope that it can help us to keep improving. I think the direction is quite clear, we just need time.”

At the time of his vibration issues, Zarco was the top Honda rider before pulling into pit lane.

Zarco said: “Already on the first lap, I felt some vibrations on the rear side of the bike, and although I tried my best, the situation worsened, and I started losing time, so I had to retire.

“We must understand what happened and see how to improve for the next race."