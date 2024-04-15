Joan Mir: ‘Not much more to add’ after horror weekend at COTA

Joan Mir made it two race crashes in a row after falling at turn six in the Americas MotoGP at COTA.

Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Joan Mir’s disastrous COTA MotoGP weekend ended with a second fall in as many races.

The Spaniard was not the only Honda rider who faced such troubles as Takaaki Nakagami also crashed out of the sprint and grand prix. 

Johann Zarco did the same during the sprint, before retiring from the grand prix with vibration issues.

Speaking after the race, Mir said: “A tough end to a tough weekend. We didn’t start the race itself super well so we were quite far behind but then I found my pace and I was able to get ahead of the other Honda riders.

“I started closing in on the group ahead but unfortunately, I lost the rear at turn six and crashed.

“Not much more to add. Everyone is working, we keep trying and pick ourselves up to do it all again at the next race.”

Luca Marini was the sole Honda rider to finish both races, and although his pace compared to the rest of the grid and team-mate Mir improved, the Italian was again last.

“I tried my best and fought for the last point hard. It was good to finish the race to get more data to the engineers,” added Marini.

“At this moment we are not in the correct place, and I think this is an important weekend for us.

“Now we can compare the data to this weekend and before and I hope that it can help us to keep improving. I think the direction is quite clear, we just need time.”

At the time of his vibration issues, Zarco was the top Honda rider before pulling into pit lane.

Zarco said: “Already on the first lap, I felt some vibrations on the rear side of the bike, and although I tried my best, the situation worsened, and I started losing time, so I had to retire.

“We must understand what happened and see how to improve for the next race."

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
22 mins ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas Motor Speedway
Texas Motor Speedway
MotoGP
News
28 mins ago
Jorge Martin: “Not a drama” as perfect podium run ends at COTA
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
39 mins ago
Could Mercedes insert Kimi Antonelli at Williams before end of F1 2024?
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
NASCAR
News
41 mins ago
Brad Keselowski overcame his lack of speed and fought for solid second place
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
A return to winning ways for Chase Elliott ends his 42-race winless streak
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Maverick Vinales: ‘I didn’t have the weapon I have now’ at Yamaha and Suzuki
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Aleix Espargaro: “This will be an outstanding year for Aprilia”
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Joan Mir: ‘Not much more to add’ after horror weekend at COTA
Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ‘epic’ verdict on prospect of joint F1 and MotoGP weekend
Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi's 2019 ride swap
Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi's 2019 ride swap