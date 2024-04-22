Marc Marquez drops first clue that he could leave Gresini

Marc Marquez has opened the door to rival teams and manufacturers to discuss where he will ride next year.

Marquez quit his long allegiance with Honda to join Gresini Ducati this year, but is only tied to a one-year deal.

It means that discussions over what he will do in 2025 could begin now.

He was questioned by TNT Sports about his future, and he replied: “I expect that the market will be more passionate.

“It will take more time to sign contracts.

“Each manufacturer has signed a top rider - Ducati took Pecco, Yamaha took Quartararo, the next one will be Aprilia.

“They will take one of their two, then they will wait for their second rider.

“For me, all the doors are open.

“If you are fast on the race track, more doors are open. So this is my target.”

Unlike last season when Marquez decided he needed to quit Honda for more competitive machinery, he now finds himself on a bike that can fight at the front.

“I am in a different position because I am enjoying it and I feel competitive,” he said.

“I am open to listen to everything.”

Where could Marc Marquez go in 2025?

The obvious solution might be to stay put, with Gresini, particularly in his results improve at the upcoming European rounds.

The smile has returned, he is alongside brother Alex Marquez, riding the bike that won the 2023 title.

Early performances and results - notably P5 in the Qatar sprint then P4 in the grand prix, P2 in the Portimao sprint, P2 in the COTA sprint then crashing out of the lead in the Texas Sunday race - suggest he is adapting well to the Ducati.

But the factory Ducati team could offer an even better bike.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin is currently leading the championship on the GP24, although champion Francesco Bagnaia is struggling more.

Marquez’s pursuit for an eighth MotoGP title is ruthless so, if he is offered a sniff of a faster bike, he could wear red next year.

Whether Ducati would alter their philosophy of bringing riders through their ranks is a fair question. But they have already opened the door to Marquez within the Ducati family.

KTM are credited with a long-held interest in Marquez.

Through Red Bull they share a mutual, powerful sponsor.

But Pedro Acosta’s emergence means he is likely KTM’s priority for 2025 and beyond.

Unless they can add more bikes to the grid and pair Acosta with Marquez, which is often mentioned as a dream combo.

A return to Honda is a romantic option.

They have a year without him to improve their project to perhaps convince Marquez that, by 2025, they can fight at the front again.

The Honda option looks less and less likely with every dreadful round they are suffering this season, though.