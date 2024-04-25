Aprilia now the best bike? ‘They would say that!’

Pedro Acosta and Francesco Bagnaia respond to claims that the Aprilia RS-GP is now the 'best bike' in MotoGP.

Pedro Acosta, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
With three wins for Maverick Vinales in the last four MotoGP races, including a perfect double last time at COTA, there’s no doubt that Aprilia is on a formidable roll.

But rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta felt Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola’s claim that the RS-GP is now the best bike on the grid needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

“He needs to say that! I mean, he's working there!” smiled rookie star Acosta, second to Vinales last time out at COTA. “I can say the same about GASGAS!”

Francesco Bagnaia, Spanish MotoGP 25 April
Bagnaia added: “Look at his [Rivola's] T-shirt! ‘Aprilia’. Ask Gigi and he will answer Ducati is the best.”

Nonetheless, Bagnaia was quick to credit Aprilia for improving the RS-GP this season.

“In any case, [looking] from behind, it looks that they found a good balance. Not great speed on the straight, but a lot of grip and stability,” Bagnaia said.

Despite Vinales and Aprilia winning half of the six races so far this season, Ducati riders Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini lead the world championship standings (ahead of Vinales) heading into round four at Jerez this weekend.

Ducati also leads the constructors’ standings, followed by KTM, with Aprilia in third.

