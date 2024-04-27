Ducati’s verdict on keeping or losing Pramac, VR46 and Gresini

Ducati insist they want to keep their three satellite teams despite Yamaha’s interest.

Yamaha’s desperation to add to their two bikes on the 2025 MotoGP grid has seen them strongly linked with Ducati’s Pramac, VR46 and Gresini projects.

Ducati insist the saga must be resolved by August.

Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli told GPOne: “The goal I was given is to keep the current status until 2026 and that is the main option.

“Yamaha is doing a great job in looking for a satellite team trying to take one of the two away from us, while I want to keep them all.

“I also know that it is not easy to manage two satellite teams plus one factory supported team. I don’t think it will have a long-term future.

“From a technical point of view it’s very difficult and every company has limitations, so someone can start looking around for closer treatment to the official one.

“I am very confident and very positive to keep this situation until the end of 2026 and a structure like now.

“So with Pramac as a factory supported team with two factory bikes and VR46 and Gresini as satellite teams.

“Fermin Aldeguer, as per contract, will go to the factory supported team, which right now is Pramac.”

Pramac and VR46 are both out of contract this year so are negotiating new deals with Ducati.

VR46 reportedly rejected Yamaha’s advances weeks ago.

Yamaha were tipped to be in serious talks with Pramac.

Pramac have an option to automatically extend their Ducati deal by two years, and to keep their factory-spec bikes, although it hasn’t been activated yet.

Yamaha have most recently been linked with acquiring Gresini which would be a major shift.

Gresini are contracted to Ducati for 2025 but are suspected to have a release clause which another manufacturer could buy out.

A report from AS in the paddock at the Spanish MotoGP this week suggests that Gresini will become a Yamaha team in 2025.