Gresini’s uncertain future puts Marc Marquez within reach of Pramac

Pramac have emerged as an obvious destination for Marc Marquez next season.

News from Spain that Yamaha’s search for a satellite team will take them to the door of Gresini has shaken MotoGP.

Gresini are contracted to Ducati for another year but AS report that they be acquired by Yamaha in 2025 instead.

Marquez’s future is shrouded in doubt, as a result.

He won’t follow Gresini if they do sign with Yamaha.

And if Gresini do unexpectedly change manufacturers, then it means Pramac will stay with Ducati.

Pramac and VR46 have been linked with filling the satellite team position within Yamaha for weeks.

Pramac would be able to give Marquez the factory-spec bike in 2025 that he desires.

He would be paired with Fermin Aldeguer, the Moto2 talent who will step into the premier class next year.

Gino Borsoi, the Pramac team manager, was asked if Gresini signing with Yamaha made it possible for Pramac to sign Marquez.

He refused to comment but, it was reported, “there are faces that speak without opening their mouths, and he looked excited”.

Marquez entered this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez by discussing his own future.

He made it clear that “all doors were open”.

And, after a year of adaptation to a year-old Ducati, Marquez confirmed that he wants a factory bike in 2025.

Gresini are unable to provide one under the terms of their deal with Ducati, and may now head off to Yamaha anyway.

So either Pramac - or the factory Ducati team - suddenly look like the most likely landing spots for Marquez next year.