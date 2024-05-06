Marc Marquez after “mental health” comment: “The spark is back”

Marc Marquez’s admission that his “mental health” would have suffered by staying at Honda has been discussed.

Marquez’s years of injury, crashes and misery on an underperforming bike ended this year by a switch to Gresini Ducati.

He has immediately returned to the podium and fighting for race wins, and is considering a title challenger by most within the paddock.

Marquez had previously revealed a conversation with Honda: “I said to them ‘maybe I will do one more year here then finish my career because my mental health would be finished’.”

Suzi Perry reacted to that remark on TNT Sports: “After two events, he said ‘I love it, I enjoy, I’m back, I want a factory ride’.

“The rebirth of Marquez? It does look like it’s happening.

“If you look beyond the crashes, you can see that putting him on a factory bike with the support network, you’re looking at another world championship.”

Sylvain Guintoli replied: “Yes. He’s back.

“The motivation, you can see it in his eyes, the difference from last year to this year.

“As a rider, it’s knowing that you’re going to be in the mix - you’ve got the weapon, the package, the team behind you.

“You can fight for the podium or the win.

“It transforms your whole life because, as a rider, you live it and breathe it.

“When you wake up in the morning you are thinking about your next race.

“It’s difficult to explain to people who don’t do it, because you are literally obsessed.

“Obsessed with your performance and winning.

“It’s such a great feeling, that once you’ve tasted it, you want it again and again and again.

“So, when you wake up knowing deep-down that you can’t win?

“No matter how much you train, how many risks you take, how many crashes, how many bones to break…

“If you know that you can’t achieve it, it is depressing.

“That’s what Marc was talking about.

“He was talking about mental health and not feeling well.

“Now, he’s fine. You can see it in his attitude and in his interview, and the way he goes around the paddock.

“The spark is back and it’s great to see.”