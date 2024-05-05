Ducati admit “clauses to get out” but fight back to keep 2025 satellite teams

Ducati are intent on keeping all three of their satellite teams for 2025.

Pramac, VR46 and Gresini have all been heavily linked with an exit.

Yamaha are determined to add an independent team to their ranks for next season, and insist they will succeed.

But Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli is fighting to deny Yamaha.

"As soon as I took charge of this new position, they asked me to keep everything as it is right now, with eight Ducatis,” Grassilli told Marca.

“We have a contract with all the teams, also for 2025.

“Naturally, as in any important contract, there are clauses to get out of the contract.

“We are very confident in continuing as we are this year and next year.

“We are working hard to achieve that goal.”

Pramac and VR46 will see their current contracts as Ducati satellite teams expire this year, but both have clauses which would see them extend their stay.

Ducati’s Grassilli was asked if he would impose a deadline on the three satellite teams to make a firm decision.

"Honestly, it doesn't depend on Ducati,” he said.

“It depends on the teams. I am working to continue the same in 2025. We will see."

A crucial issue which is being negotiated between the independent teams and Ducati is reportedly the use of factory-spec bikes.

Pramac are currently the only team who enjoy that privilege, and they have a clause in their deal which could extend those terms for two more years. But it is still not activated.

VR46 are trying to ask to progress from using year-old bikes to the latest-spec versions, it was reported during the Spanish MotoGP last weekend.

Marc Marquez’s demand to ride a GP25 next year complicates matters further.

Gresini currently only use year-old bikes so, unless that changes, Marquez would need to leave for another garage.